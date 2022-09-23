Caregiver support meeting Tuesday at Gere Library

A panel of experts working in the legal, financial, government, home health, hospice, senior living, downsizing and moving areas will offer advice for caregivers at the next Lincoln Caregiver Education Group meeting at Gere Library, 2400 S. 56th St. at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 27

They will give a brief overview of their services and then it will be opened up for questions.

The public is welcome to attend, as are spouses and other loved ones being cared for. Wearing a mask is encouraged but not required. To register, go to https://go.unl.edu/caregivers. If you have questions, contact Suzy Campbell at suzycam54@gmail.com.