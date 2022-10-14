 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Caregiver support meeting Oct. 25 at Gere Library

Mark Sunderman, PT, GCS, director of rehabilitation at Eastmont, will offer "Posture Perfection" advice for caregivers at the next Lincoln Caregiver Education Group meeting at Gere Library, 2400 S. 56th St., at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 25.

Sunderman will share the benefits of focusing on posture. As a caregiver, with your attention on what’s beneficial for the one you are caring for, you often forget how important it is to take care of yourself and remain healthy so you can continue as a caregiver for your loved one.

Time will be available for questions following Sunderman's presentation. Several Education Group members will be there to answer questions and work with you as well.

The public is welcome to attend, as are spouses and other loved ones being cared for. You do not need to register. There will be folders of information/resources for each attendee. Masks are encouraged but not required. Treats and water will be provided. The room is readily accessible.

If you have questions, contact Suzy Campbell at suzycam54@gmail.com.

