Susan Foltz of Lincoln, an employee of Community Alternatives Nebraska at 220 Oakcreek Drive in Lincoln, has been recognized as Nebraska’s 2023 Direct Support Professional of the Year — a significant achievement for the direct care workforce.

Without having any prior experience in the field, Foltz has excelled at caring for individuals with mental health diagnoses and works to ensure their physical, emotional and mental health needs are met.

Thousands of Nebraskans with intellectual and developmental disabilities rely on caregivers for help with daily activities like getting dressed, going to the grocery store, brushing their teeth or even going to the bathroom.

Recently, President Biden issued a proclamation recognizing April as Care Workers Recognition Month to honor the crucial work of caregivers like Foltz.