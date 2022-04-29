Caregiver Coalition webinar set for May 12

The Nebraska Caregiver Coalition will present the virtual workshop "Tips for Caregivers and Grief” via Zoom on Thursday, May 12, from noon to 1:30 p.m.

Presented by Mindy Crouch, LICSW, LISW, and Gayleen Bradley, the presentation will provide training, education, support and resources for family caregivers. In this presentation, the audience will learn quick ideas in communication, expectations and how to support oneself in the caregiver journey.

Crouch is founder and owner of Pando Geriatric Counseling, which provides mental health counseling to seniors and caregiver support. She is also author of the book "Understanding Dementia: An Interactive Learn and Earn," which helps explain dementia to children in a hands-on way.

Bradley is the administrator of Orchard Park Assisted Living in Lincoln. She has been working in the health care industry for 14 years in Lincoln and Omaha and is experienced in home care, independent and assisted living, skilled care and hospice settings. She is a qualified dementia care specialist through the Alzheimer's Foundation of America (AFA) and an independent dementia consultant. She has earned certifications in dementia care and has shared her knowledge with families and professional caregivers to help enhance the lives of those they care for who are affected by dementia. She has volunteered for the Alzheimer's Association as an advocate, educator, committee member and support group facilitator.

To register for this event, visit: https://www.answers4families.org/tips-caregivers.

Additional presentations will be announced at www.answers4families.org/education-series-family-caregiver. There is no cost to attend any of these sessions; however, registration is required.

The Nebraska Caregiver Coalition focuses on the needs and interests of caregivers of all backgrounds. Its goal is to develop and implement a statewide caregiver awareness program for state senators, plan and implement statewide grassroots engageme.nt, and identify resources and partnerships to develop and coordinate coalition activities.

