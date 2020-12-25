Career Academy's Dan NIckel is AFA Teacher of the Year

Members of the Air Force Association (AFA) Lincoln Chapter 187 recently presented the 2020 Chapter and State Teacher Awards to Dan Nickel of The Career Academy.

The Career Academy is a joint venture between Lincoln Public Schools and Southeast Community College. The goal of TCA is to provide academic and real-world experiences to high school juniors and seniors through high school and dual credit courses in 16 different career pathways.

Students attend TCA for two hours a day during the regular school year while taking their remaining courses back at their home high school.

Annually, the Air Force Association chapters worldwide recognize teachers at both the chapter and state levels. The purpose of the Teacher of the Year program is to recognize classroom teachers for their accomplishments and achievements in inspiring K-12 students in science, technology, engineering and math. Another criteria for selection is to prepare students to use and contribute to tomorrow's technologies. It is a unique opportunity for AFA to recognize and reward outstanding teachers who are furthering excellence in the classroom.