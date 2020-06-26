Capitol Perspectives show to open at Noyes

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

An art show inspired by the Nebraska State Capitol opened June 19 in Noyes Art Gallery’s Gold Room. More than 30 of the gallery’s artists completed works reflecting different aspects of Nebraska’s unique Capitol building.

For Keri Kriston, who chaired the event, the Capitol presents a very different governmental building.

“As someone coming from back East, I like being able to see the Capitol," Kriston said. "It’s a beacon on the horizon.” And, of course, its location in a city named Lincoln puts her in mind of the 16th president. So, her painting of the Capitol highlights the towering presence against the sky.

Artist Kevin Baker chose to envision the Capitol from a bird’s-eye view. A long-term Lincoln resident, he’s used to the building’s presence in his daily life, so he took a different perspective. Cherie Miner, who does contemporary needlework, found a quote inscribed at the Capitol: “The salvation of the state is watchfulness in the citizen.” Combined with the building’s Art Deco design elements, she set to stitching. For others, themes like "Labors of the Heart" offer inspiration.