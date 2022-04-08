Capital Jazz Society's Jazz Series has a new home

The Capital Jazz Society's 2022 Jazz Series will take place every Monday in April through June at the Storm Cellar, 3233½ S. 13th St., in the Indian Village Shopping Center.

Next up will be B & the Boppers on Monday, April 11. The series will alternate between the Monday Night Big Band and smaller jazz groups each week and will feature some of the best musicians Lincoln and the area have to offer.

The Monday Night Big Band call list has changed significantly since the band last played in early 2020, and there will be a number of new faces. Students and community members are also invited to sit in with the Monday Night Big Band!

Admission is free. Food will be available from a variety of food trucks with vegetarian and vegan options starting at 6 p.m. For more information, email cjs@artsincorporated.org or call 402-477-7899.

