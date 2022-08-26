'Can We Speak in Flowers' show opens Friday at Kiechel

Kiechel Fine Art, 1208 O St., will host an opening reception for the solo exhibition "Can We Speak in Flowers" by Chad M. Olsen from 5-9 p.m. Friday, Sept. 2. Olsen will give a brief talk about his art at 6:30 p.m.

"This body of work results from my love for Minimalism and my Buddhist practice, which are the foundations of my visual language," Olsen said. "They are present in all aspects of my work, from my abstracts to my landscapes, and allow me to quiet my mind and become peacefully observant while I paint. Only then can I embrace the act of painting itself and pour my thoughts and emotions into my work."

Flowers appear as a recurring motif throughout this show because they have a soothing effect on the mind and are often used as gifts or offerings.

"Flowers are soft, elegant and fragile," Olsen said. "Their beauty, in part, stems from their vulnerability."

Other themes in this body of work include Olsen's fascination with darkness, the mutability of white paint, mala beads, mental health, and time.

No appointment necessary to attend the reception. For more information, contact the gallery at 402-420-9553, gallery@kiechelart.com or visit www.kiechelart.com.