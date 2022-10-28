Buy the hood

When buying a home, there are many considerations. How many bedrooms? Is there a gourmet kitchen? Does it have a garage? How big is the yard?

The attributes of a home itself are paramount, but it’s also important not to overlook the neighborhood. The saying in real estate is “location, location, location.” Make sure in your search you are not only buying a home but also buying the hood.

There are many aspects to a neighborhood that vary from house to house. Consider the following when looking for your home:

• Schools/district – Are they close and high quality to provide convenience if you have children or are they too close if you do not want to be around children?

• Safety – Kick the tires of the neighborhood a bit. Lincoln overall is a very safe community, but research area crime rates to provide reassurance.

• Nearby essentials – What amenities are close that cater to your life? Are there restaurants, grocery stores, shops, parks, hiking/biking trails? All places can provide conveniences if nearby.

• Aesthetics – What distinguishes the neighborhood? Where I live, we have amazing trees providing lots of nature, beauty and a windbreak. Look for awesome features, but also watch out for power lines, cell towers, train tracks, foul odors, etc. It is also important to see how homeowner pride surrounds the area.

• Traffic/commute – Are there busy roads nearby that may keep you up at night, and will you be decreasing or adding to your commute to work?

Neighborhood and surrounding considerations will not only impact you but will also affect the resale value of your home. The current real estate market is tight. You have to be quick and decisive to get a home today. Make sure you get everything you want in a home but also a great hood to go with it.