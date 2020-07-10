Butterflies in Transformation art show July 17

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The kaleidoscope of butterflies at Noyes Art Gallery will grow as a dozen artists focus on Butterflies in Transformation as a theme in their work for a Third Friday event on July 17 from 6-9 p.m.

Due to coronavirus precautions, the gallery will limit attendance to 25 viewers at a time and will livestream the opening on Facebook at 7 p.m. The show will also be on display at the gallery during regular hours Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., through July 31.

The show features a variety of media and includes artists Ruth Langan (painting), Robert Borzekofski (pastels), Kevin Baker (painting and sculpture), Robert Muckel (photography), Peggy Alloway (painting), Julia Noyes (painting), Kye Halstad (mosaic and mixed media), Tita Hynes (painting), Dana Clements (mixed media), Keri Kriston (painting), Joni Brown (painting) and Shailee Curin (painting and mixed media).

In addition to the butterfly art, Nebraska lepidopterist Neil Dankert will be on hand to share his new book and information about butterflies. Dankert blogs at https://nebraskalepidoptera.com, and he can answer questions about native Nebraska butterflies.