Lincoln City Golf consists of five courses, which include Jim Ager (Par 3 course), Highlands, Holmes Park, Mahoney and Pioneers golf courses located in different parts of the city.
The 11-person golf advisory board meets monthly to discuss Lincoln City Golf, which is an enterprise fund using only dollars from fees that golfers pay to operate. The fiscal year 2018-19 just wrapped up at the end of August, and there were 155,965 rounds of golf played on the courses.
It was a challenging year from September 2018 to August 2019. The combination of rain, snow and cold weather resulted in a slow start to the golf season. More ideal golf weather conditions from May through August provided a steady flow of golfers to the courses and better revenues to end the fiscal year. So while the year could have easily ended with an operating loss due to the poor weather, instead the golf fund ended up having an overall profit on the operations.
On the Golf Capital Improvement side, revenues of $343,440 were generated for CIP purposes, offset by $275,228 in expenses. A few of the significant expenditures were for an Irrigation Pump Panel at Highlands, energy savings improvements such as HVAC and lighting, security cameras and tree removal.
Potential capital improvements happening this coming year include cart path repairs, Pioneers clubhouse roof replacement and Highlands restrooms and flooring, to name a few projects, plus saving for irrigation projects. The 10-year golf CIP plan continues to provide a road map for future improvements each year.
Developing golfers continues to rise with numerous classes and programs for youth and adults at the Lincoln City Courses. There were over 296 who played in golf leagues and 734 who took part in golf camps to learn the game. Affordable learning programs plus quality golf instructors make learning golf a fun environment for anyone age 6 to 86. Check out the programs at http://lincolncitygolf.org/ and click on "programs."
Gift cards are a great option for the golfer and can be purchased at any of the City golf locations.