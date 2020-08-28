BUSINESS NOTE: Universal Dance Academy continues excellence

Universal Dance Academy has been serving Lincoln with the highest quality dance training for more than two decades. Universal instructors and students recently celebrated their 25th anniversary with an informal recital.
Because of COVID-19, the students spent a few months on the Zoom app, taking their final dance classes. Universal students were eager to return to in-class learning in May. Several things have changed at Universal to ensure students are dancing in the safest environment during this time. All safety measures can be found on the front of Universal's website.
Co-owners Vivian Ball and Angela Beery have spent a lifetime educating Lincoln’s dance community. They both share a passion for dance that shows in every class taught to their students. Both Angela and Vivian, along with one of their instructors, Sharon Teo-Gooding, were recently nominated for the Lincoln Inspire Award for Educating. Angela and Vivian, along with their nine other instructors, are very eager to educate, inspire and mentor all their students in the new fall season.
Universal has always provided dancers with a beautiful environment in which to take class. Their building, located on the north end of the Centro Plaza near 48th and R streets, has four spacious dance rooms with professional sprung Marley floors for dancers' safety. Dance classes are limited in size. All children's classes have two instructors at all times for better learning.
Universal is centrally located with plenty of parking in the shopping complex. Universal encourages new students to tour the facility when looking for a studio. Instructors teach everyone from age 2 to adults.
Universal's success has been built on a foundation of caring for each individual dancer. Universal’s instructors share the love of dance and inspire each child to learn and grow through the art of dance. Universal encourages new students to try any class. Your child will have a positive experience learning the finest technique in dance. Universal offers Ballet, Pointe, Wee Go Together, Jazz Tap, Contemporary, Hip Hop, Tumbling and Competitive Company.
Enroll today! Class size is limited. Universal instructors can’t wait to meet all their new dance friends!,
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!