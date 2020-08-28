BUSINESS NOTE: Universal Dance Academy continues excellence

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Universal Dance Academy has been serving Lincoln with the highest quality dance training for more than two decades. Universal instructors and students recently celebrated their 25th anniversary with an informal recital.

Because of COVID-19, the students spent a few months on the Zoom app, taking their final dance classes. Universal students were eager to return to in-class learning in May. Several things have changed at Universal to ensure students are dancing in the safest environment during this time. All safety measures can be found on the front of Universal's website.

Co-owners Vivian Ball and Angela Beery have spent a lifetime educating Lincoln’s dance community. They both share a passion for dance that shows in every class taught to their students. Both Angela and Vivian, along with one of their instructors, Sharon Teo-Gooding, were recently nominated for the Lincoln Inspire Award for Educating. Angela and Vivian, along with their nine other instructors, are very eager to educate, inspire and mentor all their students in the new fall season.