BUSINESS NOTE: ‘Tis the season: Leon’s Holiday Samplefest today

You’d be hard-pressed to find a Lincoln grocery store that highlights Scandinavian favorites in its weekly ad.

However, shopping at Leon’s Gourmet Grocer is more of a travel adventure than a weekly chore.

If you’re a foodie who flocks to Leon’s for your holiday favs, your thoughts aren’t confined to visions of sugarplums dancing in your head. The foodies at 2200 Winthrop Road have filled their shelves with delicacies such as whole lingonberries, lutefisk and pickled herring.

They’re rolling out the welcome mat Saturday for the return of a time-honored favorite: Holiday Samplefest.

For the first time since 2019, you can stroll the aisles between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. today and get a taste (literally!) of special goodies for all of your holiday entertaining needs. This try-before-you-buy occasion was interrupted by the coronavirus pandemic, but it’s back and better than ever with more than 15 sample stations.

KFRX Radio will be providing live remotes on location from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

From homemade caramel brittle and flourless chocolate torte to Pop Daddy smoked gouda and Pepperlane Cherry Bomb jalapeno preserves, you’ll be captivated by the sights and smells of gourmet goodies. Leon’s works with import companies to bring some of the world’s finest foods to the heart of Lincoln.

If unique is what you seek, it’s at Leon’s.

“We have such a great feel in the store when it is packed with cool items for the holidays like it is right now. We just can’t wait to let our customers try it all,” said store partner Chad Winters.

While you’re at the store, register for two huge store giveaways: a Leon’s prime rib roast, and a $100 Leon’s Foodie Card.

Meatcutter returns

Of course, a trip to Leon’s wouldn’t be complete without a visit to their Butcher Block Meat Department, where they’re excited to announce the return of a familiar face: Roy Toy, a former store partner who has moved back to Lincoln and rejoined the cutting crew on a semi-regular basis.

He joins a high-caliber meat staff that includes Steve Goodman, Jodi Hoover, and Toy’s younger brother and current Butcher Block Manager Rob Toy. The maestros of the meat department, the Toys bring a combined total of 90-plus years of meat-cutting experience to the table. (No matter how you cut it, that’s a wealth of experience.)

Leon’s stellar reputation for the finest meats in town is backed by a minimum-21-day aging process, ensuring a fully-developed flavor, and by offering USDA Premium Choice cuts, representing the top 7% of all cattle. It’s the way they’ve done business since the store opened in 1933. Their meats are cut fresh every day.

Now’s the time to reserve your Christmas USDA Premium Choice prime rib, beef tenderloin roast or fresh turkey. For more information, inquire in the meat department and they’ll be happy to provide the juicy details.

If you’d rather put your feet up during the upcoming holiday season and still enjoy a home-cooked, made-from-scratch holiday dinner, call 402-488-2307 and order your Leon’s Complete Holiday Dinner from the Stage Door Deli. Priced at $99.98, the dinners serve 8 to 10 and include a turkey (12 to 14 pounds) or ham (6 to 8 pounds).

Digital deals

Winter encourages shoppers to receive special in-store offers using the Leon’s mobile app. Put your cellphone to work for you, and get ready to reap the rewards.

Download the app on your cellphone and rack up the savings – just clip, shop and scan, and the discount will be reflected on your bill.

To shop from the comfort of your home computer, go online at www.leonsgourmetgrocer.com. Leon’s also offers home delivery (just $5 for orders within the city limits) and curbside service.