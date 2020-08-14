BUSINESS NOTE: They’re keeping in touch, 6 feet apart, at Lancaster Rehab

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The coronavirus pandemic has made it more challenging for skilled-nursing facilities to connect residents with their loved ones, but a combination of creative thinking and the latest technology has kept the communication lines open at Lancaster Rehabilitation Center.

“We’re keeping in touch, six feet apart,” mused Lancaster Rehab Center Administrator Amy Fish, alluding to the health experts’ social distancing recommendation.

Spearheading efforts to link Lancaster Rehab residents with their loved ones is the five-member Life Enrichment team led by its new department director, Kaitlin Clegg, an LRC employee who was promoted internally last month. Clegg and her team members help residents connect with families and other loved ones by using technology tools such as Zoom meetings and Alexa.

Residents and their families also enjoy “face time” through window visits – an activity that averages about 100 visits per month.

Marketing Director Darcee Fricke helps Lancaster Rehab residents and loved ones stay connected by leading an active Facebook presence that has led to more than 1,200 Facebook followers. Instagram has also been added under the social media umbrella at the skilled-nursing facility.