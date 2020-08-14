BUSINESS NOTE: They’re keeping in touch, 6 feet apart, at Lancaster Rehab

The coronavirus pandemic has made it more challenging for skilled-nursing facilities to connect residents with their loved ones, but a combination of creative thinking and the latest technology has kept the communication lines open at Lancaster Rehabilitation Center.
“We’re keeping in touch, six feet apart,” mused Lancaster Rehab Center Administrator Amy Fish, alluding to the health experts’ social distancing recommendation.
Spearheading efforts to link Lancaster Rehab residents with their loved ones is the five-member Life Enrichment team led by its new department director, Kaitlin Clegg, an LRC employee who was promoted internally last month. Clegg and her team members help residents connect with families and other loved ones by using technology tools such as Zoom meetings and Alexa.
Residents and their families also enjoy “face time” through window visits – an activity that averages about 100 visits per month.
Marketing Director Darcee Fricke helps Lancaster Rehab residents and loved ones stay connected by leading an active Facebook presence that has led to more than 1,200 Facebook followers. Instagram has also been added under the social media umbrella at the skilled-nursing facility.
“We encourage residents’ families and their loved ones to please follow us on Facebook and Instagram,” said Fish. “Our departments embrace technology and use its many tools to help our residents stay in touch. Ever since we felt the first effects of the pandemic back in mid-March, everyone has pitched in to strengthen our efforts to stay in touch.”
‘Slow reopening’ for visits
Fish announced last weekend that Lancaster Rehab Center may be close to a “slow reopening” that would allow residents to accept visitors, contingent on meeting health and safety measures.
Visits would be by appointment only and limited to designated areas. Visitors would need to be screened and to pass temperature checks. Facial coverings and social distancing would also be required.
“We hope this visitation schedule can begin Monday, August 17th,” said Fish.
For more details, call 402-441-7101.
