BUSINESS NOTE: The Lexington has new brand, look

When you drive by 56th Street and Pioneers Boulevard, you might notice a few changes on the northwest corner. The Lexington Assisted Living adopted a new logo this year to reflect the caring and nurturing spirit that has been its foundation since opening in 2001. It will celebrate two decades of service in December.
In addition to a new brand, The Lexington has completed updates that include new carpet, interior paint and décor to freshen up an already beautiful community that serves ages 55 and up with daily assistance. The Lexington caters to those who are strongly independent — providing exceptional customer service and concierge services, in additional to personal care, housekeeping and social opportunities.
Just like apartment living, residents enjoy their independence in the privacy of home with an added convenience of onsite services. The Lexington offers three apartment sizes to accommodate singles and couples who want to enjoy a variety of social opportunities, as well as a library, fitness center, beauty and barber salon, and a convenience store. Add transportation to medical appointments and 24/7 assistance for a safer, healthier and overall better way of living.
What impact has two decades had on a better way of living at The Lexington?
“We have several staff members who have been with us for nearly that long,” said Administrator Candy Herzog, who is celebrating her 14th year at The Lexington. “Our owners are the same ones that built The Lexington almost 20 years ago, so there is a lot of stability and a well-developed team from staff and ownership longevity. In a time where there is so much unprecedented change, seeing familiar faces of staff who love what they do and do it extremely well, speaks volumes.”
Another cornerstone of The Lexington’s philosophy is that outliving your income should not be a barrier to receiving the care you deserve. The Lexington offers options for all income levels.
If you feel that assisted living may be right for you, add The Lexington to your list. For information about tours or vacancies, call 402-486-4400 or visit the website at www.thelexington.com.
