BUSINESS NOTE: The Lexington has new brand, look

When you drive by 56th Street and Pioneers Boulevard, you might notice a few changes on the northwest corner. The Lexington Assisted Living adopted a new logo this year to reflect the caring and nurturing spirit that has been its foundation since opening in 2001. It will celebrate two decades of service in December.

In addition to a new brand, The Lexington has completed updates that include new carpet, interior paint and décor to freshen up an already beautiful community that serves ages 55 and up with daily assistance. The Lexington caters to those who are strongly independent — providing exceptional customer service and concierge services, in additional to personal care, housekeeping and social opportunities.

Just like apartment living, residents enjoy their independence in the privacy of home with an added convenience of onsite services. The Lexington offers three apartment sizes to accommodate singles and couples who want to enjoy a variety of social opportunities, as well as a library, fitness center, beauty and barber salon, and a convenience store. Add transportation to medical appointments and 24/7 assistance for a safer, healthier and overall better way of living.

What impact has two decades had on a better way of living at The Lexington?