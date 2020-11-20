BUSINESS NOTE: Thanksgiving message at Yankee Hill Village: ‘hope, grace, forgiveness’

“When two or three are gathered in My name, I am there in the midst of them.”

With the coronavirus pandemic causing a health directive that includes restricting the size of public gatherings, the common Bible verse above, found in Matthew 18:20, takes on an added meaning, mused the Rev. David Kingsborough, pastor at Yankee Hill Village, 33rd and Yankee Hill Road.

We can all use a little humor during these unsettling, unprecedented times. As the clergyman prepares his Thanksgiving message for the 120 folks who call the retirement community home, the challenges caused by the novel coronavirus create modifications, but the message of the Good News remains the same, said Pastor Kingsborough.

“The message for our Thanksgiving community service will be one filled with hope, grace and forgiveness,” said Kingsborough, who joined the Yankee Hill Village staff last year. “The presence of the coronavirus has created changes in how we can hold our in-person services, exercise classes and activities (10-person limit), but the message of our care and service toward our residents remains the same.”

Yankee Hill Village’s mission is "Christ-Centered Service to Seniors, Each other and the Community," which Kingsborough says staff members strive to live daily.