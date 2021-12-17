BUSINESS NOTE: Thank you, Lincoln, for helping families at Friendship Home

As 2021 comes to an end, we want to take a moment to thank you, our community members, for your kindness and support. Your partnership helped us serve nearly 1,500 people - 60% of those were children. Today, we are serving 165 survivors and we anticipate that number increasing through the holidays.

When 6-year-old Bryce came to Friendship Home with his mom and older brother last spring, he wouldn’t talk to anyone. He had witnessed his drunken father viciously beat his mom again. Silently, he tightly clung to his only friend – a well-loved stuffed dog name Max. Now, thanks to friends like you, he is talking all the time! His mom Mindy says, “He talks a mile a minute, and that is music to my ears.”

Children are the “silent witnesses” to domestic violence and suffer trauma that is often internalized. Bryce met Carly, a trained Friendship Home Child Advocate who works directly with the children of domestic violence survivors. Focused on building trust and filling individual needs, our Child Advocates provide a safe place for children to open up and begin to heal.

Friendship Home is proud to be a thread in the fabric of this generous community. Together we serve those in need and care for each other. To give a gift of hope this holiday season, visit www.friendshiphome.org or contact Meredith at 402-434-6599.

