Leon’s Gourmet Grocer combines some of the grocery industry’s latest advances with some things that never go out of style, such as exemplary customer service and quality perishables.

Most businesses like to promote their level of customer service, but the friendly folks at Leon’s do more than talk the talk. Employee training at Leon’s is much more than an orientation process. It’s an ongoing business approach personified by management team members such as Chad Winters, who joined the Leon’s team in 1986.

Thirty-seven years later, the store partner still has an insatiable appetite to learn the very latest in the food industry.

As the supermarket celebrates its 90th anniversary, customer service is a business practice at Leon’s that’s still in vogue today. It’s appreciated by the countless foodies who flock to Leon’s, and in recent months, it was manifested by their votes in the uber-popular Lincoln’s Best Choice awards competition.

The stylish neighborhood store at 2200 Winthrop Road is getting noticed – big time. Leon’s was a two-time winner of the 2023 Lincoln’s Choice Awards announced by the Journal Star – second place in the Deli category, honorable mention for Meat Selection.

While the meat award is familiar territory for the Butcher Block department and its legendary Aged to Perfection reputation, the award for the Stage Door Deli – stocked with made-from-scratch delicacies – is a first for the store.

Marcus Rekert, whose glittering resume includes managing the bakery department at the University of Nebraska, was brought on board last year to introduce the new look. The addition of Mike Yelkin has also fortified the deli department, leading to a showcase replete with mouth-watering desserts and other deli delicacies that have elicited rave reviews.

Leon’s management team has also been strengthened by the recent addition of Justin Phillips, a former Ideal Grocery employee who is now an assistant store manager at Leon’s.

Recipes resurrected

The folks in the deli are having some fun bringing back some culinary classics thanks to a recent discovery by the daughter of the deli’s very first manager.

“Edith Rebendorf’s daughter brought in this bulging envelope of old recipes featuring cost-effective, easy-to-make dishes that Marcus and his department are bringing back to the deli,” said Winters.

Look for these tasty little trips down memory lane during your future trips to the deli. New dishes will be showcased weekly.

Samplefest Saturday

Samplefest – the annual try-it-before-you-buy-it promotion – returns to Leon’s aisles between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Saturday (April 29). The promotion features 15-plus sample stations offering a total of 20 to 30 samples.

Samplefest is designed to whet your appetite and satisfy your taste buds with new products such as Nixie Sparkling Waters, Korean Meatballs, Tony’s Chocolonely White Chocolate Raspberry Popping Bars, and new flavors making their debut in the Leon’s Artisan Gelato case.

Today also marks the beginning of the second week of Leon’s 90th anniversary promotion. Sign up to win free grocery items for a year. In addition, a Foodie Card worth $90 will be selected daily from the entries received that day. (No purchase necessary; register inside the store.)

Reward yourself

Shopping at Leon’s can be especially rewarding when you join their Foodie Rewards Club. Join by doing one of the following:

- Download the new Leon’s app in the app store (Apple or Android);

- Register at leonsgourmetgrocer.com when you click on Register; or

- Ask a Leon’s cashier for a Foodie Rewards Club card at the check stand.

“It’s easy, and it’s free,” said Winters. “It’s a simplified way to save.”