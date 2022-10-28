BUSINESS NOTE: Private Wealth expands Omaha team with veteran former private bank portfolio manager

Private Wealth Asset Management, an independent registered investment advisory firm serving high-net-worth clients and institutions, welcomes Leslie Miller as partner and senior portfolio manager. She brings more than 30 years of investment experience and a unique specialization in gerontology to her new role.

“Leslie brings an important specialty that you won’t find at other wealth management firms, and we’re pleased to offer this additional subject matter expertise to our clients,” said Kim Cappellano, founding partner and director of philanthropic services at Private Wealth.

Miller will provide the necessary support and resources for people who are at a vulnerable stage in life and help clients protect their assets and family relations.

“I am thrilled to join Private Wealth and work alongside a team that is committed to providing the fiduciary services that clients deserve,” said Miller. “It’s important to me that I represent a company that focuses on the best interests of the people we serve and works to meet their needs and goals. I have personally experienced how things can go wrong when clients don’t have representation working on their behalf, and I am passionate about making sure this doesn’t happen to others.”

Miller has earned three financial designations — Certified Trust and Financial Advisor (CTFA), Certified Financial Planner (CFP©) and Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA). She received her MBA from Vanderbilt University and her bachelor’s degree from the University of Texas at Austin, and is pursuing her master’s certificate in gerontology at the University of Nebraska at Omaha.

Private Wealth has attracted many former investment and planning specialists from private banks around the country and now has offices in Cedar Rapids, Des Moines, Omaha, San Antonio, Corpus Christi, Midland and Fort Worth. Private Wealth’s Omaha office is located at 2111 S. 67th St., Suite 320, and services Omaha, Lincoln, Council Bluffs and surrounding communities.

For more information, visit www.privatewealth.com.