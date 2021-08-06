BUSINESS NOTE: Pas de Deux perseveres past the pandemic

Pas de Deux dance studio looks forward to its next dance season, which begins later this month.

They are still reeling from two beautiful shows their students put on at the Lied Center following the most unusual and challenging year. Looking back over the last year and a half, since COVID hit, they are thankful that they have persevered and look forward to continuing to keep dance and their studio family stronger than ever.

Owners Tricia Aldag and Jamie Tesch were adamant about doing all they could to keep their dance family in the studio while keeping both students’ and staff’s mental and physical health a priority. They went above and beyond in following all recommendations regarding COVID such as masking, social distancing and sanitizing.

“Pas de Deux never hesitated in doing all they could to keep our kids healthy and protected during the pandemic. They reached out to medical professionals for guidance at every step,” says dance parent Tracy Reichmuth. “The steps they took to accommodate the ever-changing guidelines and uncertainty gave my kids and myself a much needed sense of normalcy and community.”

Her husband, Kevin Reichmuth, MD, agrees and says, “They are an example of doing the right thing, even when it’s not the easy thing.”