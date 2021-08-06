BUSINESS NOTE: Pas de Deux perseveres past the pandemic

Pas de Deux dance studio looks forward to its next dance season, which begins later this month.
They are still reeling from two beautiful shows their students put on at the Lied Center following the most unusual and challenging year. Looking back over the last year and a half, since COVID hit, they are thankful that they have persevered and look forward to continuing to keep dance and their studio family stronger than ever.
Owners Tricia Aldag and Jamie Tesch were adamant about doing all they could to keep their dance family in the studio while keeping both students’ and staff’s mental and physical health a priority. They went above and beyond in following all recommendations regarding COVID such as masking, social distancing and sanitizing.
“Pas de Deux never hesitated in doing all they could to keep our kids healthy and protected during the pandemic. They reached out to medical professionals for guidance at every step,” says dance parent Tracy Reichmuth. “The steps they took to accommodate the ever-changing guidelines and uncertainty gave my kids and myself a much needed sense of normalcy and community.”
Her husband, Kevin Reichmuth, MD, agrees and says, “They are an example of doing the right thing, even when it’s not the easy thing.”
Pas de Deux offered zoom opportunities in spring of 2020, as well as to students who were unable to participate otherwise during the 2020-21 dance year. Leah Blake, one of Pas de Deux’s repertory members, was thankful they could Zoom. “So many things were canceled. Trips, Broadway, school, concerts. Dancing through Zoom with Pas de Deux was one thing that made me feel normal. There was something positive to focus on to keep us going.”
John and Holly Matzen have Two students at Pas de Deux, Julian and Parker. Julian is immunocompromised, which caused uncertainty and concern about COVID. However, both Julian and Parker were able to participate the entire year and perform at the recitals.
“It’s just very clear that Pas de Deux was there to keep ALL kids as safe as possible," Holly says. "It felt safe to be there, and that meant the world because my kids would live there if they could.”
Tricia and Jamie worked tirelessly with the premier performing arts facility in Lincoln, the Lied Center, which pioneered operating and flourishing during an epidemic, one of the very few that were successful in the entire country. While other studios may have been unable to offer live performances for students, Tricia and Jamie made it a priority that the show must go on. Students continued to dance with peers, remaining active to keep as much normalcy as possible during the pandemic.
Breaking their spring show into three separate events in 2020 to allow for proper social distancing, both backstage and in the audience, and two shows in 2021, they have hopes of one full-length recital including their entire studio family in the spring of 2022. To be a part of their upcoming season, visit www.pasdedeuxstudio.com. Stop by at the open house from 1-3 p.m. Aug. 15.