BUSINESS NOTE: Online-only classes offered for OLLI’s Term 3

Term 3 of OLLI’s 2020-2021 year is a clear reflection of the impact of the coronavirus pandemic: All 50 courses scheduled for the term beginning Jan. 25 are offered via Zoom, an online video-conferencing platform streamed live.
Due to safety concerns, the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln is offering online-only programming for the term which continues through March 5. No in-person courses are planned for Term 3.
OLLI members have one other viewing option for Term 3, for which registration begins Jan. 12: a 50-hour package of 10 courses offered via Canvas, an online platform that allows OLLI members to learn at their own pace, on their own time, and at their own convenience.
Promising future
With vaccines having arrived and local virus numbers bringing some much-needed improvement, OLLI at UNL is pleased to announce the scheduled return of a limited number of in-person classes for Term 4, beginning in late March.
“Of the 65 classes scheduled for Term 4, 18 are scheduled to be in-person, with facial coverings required and social distancing enforced,” said Bob Michl, currently curriculum coordinator for OLLI at UNL. In addition, three Term 4 courses will be “hybrid” offerings, giving OLLI members the option of attending in-person or online.
“That said, changes are possible. Our plans will follow the health directives of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department,” Michl added.
Mid-year registration fee
Membership registration for the remainder of OLLI’s 2020-2021 year is $50. Sign-up for courses begins at 8 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 12, and will be limited to online and mail-in only. The OLLI office remains closed to the public due to COVID-19 restrictions.
Michl said the effect of COVID-19 has caused OLLI membership to drop to roughly two-thirds the number of members enrolled as of March 2020. “We had nearly 1,800 on the books when COVID-19 hit last spring; we currently have nearly 1,100 members,” Michl reported Dec. 18.
The upside of OLLI’s temporary move to exclusively Zoom and Canvas is its ability to reach a wider constituency, Michl noted. Moreover, he added: “We’ve followed up with those who have dropped, and the majority of those have assured us they’ll be back when in-person courses return.”
Variety in Term 3
A wide variety of courses awaits OLLI members during Term 3. A complete schedule of courses is on the OLLI website at https://olli.unl.edu/. Among the 50 courses to be offered are:
- Sexual Orientation & Gender Identity/Expression, a look at the world of LGBTQA+;
- Equality Before the Law: Exploring Some of America’s Most Famous and Infamous Court Cases, an exploration of some of America’s most celebrated court cases;
- Black Women Journalists, a study of trailblazing journalists and their reporting efforts; and
- How to Be an Anti-Racist and Anti-Exceptionalist, a long-overdue discussion at this critical time in our nation’s history.
For more details:
Email olli@unl.edu, call 402-472-6265 or log on to https://olli.unl.edu/.