BUSINESS NOTE: Online-only classes offered for OLLI’s Term 3

“That said, changes are possible. Our plans will follow the health directives of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department,” Michl added.

Mid-year registration fee

Membership registration for the remainder of OLLI’s 2020-2021 year is $50. Sign-up for courses begins at 8 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 12, and will be limited to online and mail-in only. The OLLI office remains closed to the public due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Michl said the effect of COVID-19 has caused OLLI membership to drop to roughly two-thirds the number of members enrolled as of March 2020. “We had nearly 1,800 on the books when COVID-19 hit last spring; we currently have nearly 1,100 members,” Michl reported Dec. 18.

The upside of OLLI’s temporary move to exclusively Zoom and Canvas is its ability to reach a wider constituency, Michl noted. Moreover, he added: “We’ve followed up with those who have dropped, and the majority of those have assured us they’ll be back when in-person courses return.”

Variety in Term 3

A wide variety of courses awaits OLLI members during Term 3. A complete schedule of courses is on the OLLI website at https://olli.unl.edu/. Among the 50 courses to be offered are: