BUSINESS NOTE: OLLI symposium to look at Global Food Security

Achieving global food security is at the forefront of our conversations today. It will remain so for the foreseeable future.

Factors contributing to the crisis include the war in Ukraine, rising energy prices, supply chain issues, and the increasing frequency of climate extremes on food production. The crisis impacts everyone and is felt at the dinner table as well as the pocketbook.

There are also many opportunities to improve agricultural food systems both locally and globally.

When OLLI at UNL’s committees gathered to discuss the topic for the 2022 OLLI/Winter Lecture Series Fall Symposium, the subject of achieving global food security rose to the top.

“No topic has a more widespread impact,” said Bob Michl, director of the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at UNL. “When arriving at a topic for our annual symposium, we look at its impact worldwide.”

Speakers lineup

OLLI at UNL has scheduled three internationally-known speakers to address the Saturday, Oct. 22, symposium: Holger Kray, practice manager for agriculture and food security in the World Bank’s Africa Sustainable Development Group, and the Rev. David Beckmann, president emeritus of Bread for the World and a recipient of the World Food Prize for his contribution to the world’s progress against hunger, will be in Lincoln to address the symposium. Joe Glauber, a senior research fellow at the International Food Policy Research Institute in Washington, D.C., will join the discussion electronically.

In addition, leaders of two Lincoln nonprofits will provide a local perspective on food security: Michaella Kumke, president/CEO of the Food Bank of Lincoln, and Susanne Blue, executive director of Matt Talbot Kitchen and Outreach of Lincoln.

The symposium is open to the public. Registration deadline is Oct. 14. The cost is $20 for in-person attendance and includes lunch; Zoom participation is also available at a cost of $15. The symposium is sponsored by OLLI at UNL, the Unitarian Church of Lincoln, and Nebraska Humanities.

A look at the courses

Among the loaded lineup of courses for OLLI’s Term 2, which begins Oct. 24, are two interrelated courses tackling timely issues dominating the national scene – “The History of Reproductive Rights,” offered Oct. 24, and “The Supreme Court and National Power” on Oct. 26. Both will be moderated by Charlyne Berens, an active OLLI member since retiring in 2014 as professor and associate dean in the College of Journalism and Mass Communications at UNL.

“The discussion of reproductive rights has been dominating the national headlines since the Supreme Court overturned Roe vs. Wade,” said Berens. “This legal history will encourage audiences to consider the distinctions between historical practice and perception to better understand the reproductive rights landscape.”

Guest speaker for the discussion of reproductive rights will be Katrina Jagodinsky, who teaches women’s rights and history at UNL. The instructor for the study of Supreme Court decisions will be Eric Burger, who teaches at the UNL College of Law.

Another timely course coming in OLLI’s Term 2 will involve a look at the operation of the correctional system in Nebraska. “The State of Nebraska’s Prison System: Probing the Headlines” is the title of a five-session course beginning Oct. 27.

“I hope those who attend will have a better understanding of what people go through as they enter and leave the prison system,” said Doug Koebernick, inspector general of Corrections for the Nebraska Legislature the past seven years. Nebraska’s prisons currently house 5,500 inmates, including 1,300 at the Nebraska State Penitentiary, whose capacity is 818 inmates, said Koebernick, who will moderate the series.

Registration for Term 2 courses will begin Oct. 11. For a look at all OLLI courses to be offered in Term 2, which runs Oct. 24 to Dec. 10, see https://olli.unl.edu