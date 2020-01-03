BUSINESS NOTE: OLLI offers diverse range of courses, events and travel

The Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln (OLLI at UNL) offers an impressive selection of educational and social opportunities for adults age 50 and older. With a purpose to promote lifelong learning and continued intellectual and personal growth for retirement-age individuals, OLLI has become the place for fun and interactive learning.
OLLI at UNL is part of a nationwide network of more than 124 campus-based programs, joined by a common commitment to learning for the love of it. Volunteer instructors share their expertise and passions in courses spanning art, finance, film, health, politics, music, dance, history, technology, writing and more. The classroom environment is casual and informal.
History, literature, art and more
Registration for the winter term begins on Wednesday, Jan 8. The winter term, which runs from Jan. 27 to March 7, has a diverse range of offerings from a math course called “Sexy Rectangles and Other Mathematical Wonders,” to history with an examination of “Events that Changed the Course of World History,” to literature with a look at “Great Writers of Science Fiction.” Art courses will explore hand-built clay pottery, origami, folk and outsider art through discussion, film and readings.
Thomas Berg, a lecturer at UNL and volunteer OLLI instructor, will lead the course “The Cold War and the Clash between Democracy and Communism.” Berg’s classes create an environment that is as entertaining as it is informative. Passionate about history and excited to share his knowledge, Berg has been captivating OLLI members for nearly a dozen years.
The courses “Flooding in Nebraska” and “Vegetation Change in the Great Plains Since the Last Ice Age” will delve into climate change. The first will bring together experts in many aspects of flooding from hydrogeologists to natural resource professionals. In the second course on climate change, you will be surprised to learn that there were once spruce forests in northern Nebraska.
Those interested in health and aging will have the opportunity to learn about the “MIND Diet,” “Oral Health and Dentistry for Older Adults,” and “Gentle Yoga.” OLLI courses on aging are concerned with the physical, mental and social aspects of life. Participants learn strategies for successful aging and tips for healthy, active aging.
Movies that convey history
Other courses include “Sunday Afternoon at the Movies.” In 2019, we celebrated the 100th anniversary of ratification of the 19th Amendment to the United States Constitution, which gave women the right to vote. This year’s movies start with “Iron-Jawed Angels,” a look at how the suffragists were instrumental in securing that right. Then we move forward in time with two films about women’s rights: one depicting women’s expected roles in the 1950s called “Mona Lisa Smile,” and the other titled “Arranged,” examining the modern-day arranged marriage.
Interest groups and travel
OLLI interest groups offer a way to pursue interests or hobbies with other like-minded members. Interest groups meet on a regular schedule, weekly to monthly, according to the needs of the group. OLLI has 20 different interest groups ranging from baseball to woodworking.
In 2020, travel opportunities arranged by AAA of Nebraska will abound. From a trip to Rowe Sanctuary near Kearney, Nebraska to witness the migration of Sandhill cranes, to adventures in Africa, and tours of villages and cities along the Danube River, OLLI members can experience travel near and far.
Get a catalog
You can view a catalog online at https://olli.unl.edu or have it mailed to you upon request by calling 402-472-6265. Membership is required to participate in most courses and events. Some events and activities may be open to the public.