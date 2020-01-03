BUSINESS NOTE: OLLI offers diverse range of courses, events and travel

The Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln (OLLI at UNL) offers an impressive selection of educational and social opportunities for adults age 50 and older. With a purpose to promote lifelong learning and continued intellectual and personal growth for retirement-age individuals, OLLI has become the place for fun and interactive learning.

OLLI at UNL is part of a nationwide network of more than 124 campus-based programs, joined by a common commitment to learning for the love of it. Volunteer instructors share their expertise and passions in courses spanning art, finance, film, health, politics, music, dance, history, technology, writing and more. The classroom environment is casual and informal.

History, literature, art and more

Registration for the winter term begins on Wednesday, Jan 8. The winter term, which runs from Jan. 27 to March 7, has a diverse range of offerings from a math course called “Sexy Rectangles and Other Mathematical Wonders,” to history with an examination of “Events that Changed the Course of World History,” to literature with a look at “Great Writers of Science Fiction.” Art courses will explore hand-built clay pottery, origami, folk and outsider art through discussion, film and readings.