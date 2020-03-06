BUSINESS NOTE: OLLI enjoying record-setting year

Input from nearly 100 volunteers serving on curriculum subcommittees has led to an impressive array of courses for OLLI’s spring term.

A total of 66 courses – an all-time high for an OLLI spring term – are available for the more than 1,700 members of the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute (OLLI) at UNL.

The 1,739 names on the OLLI membership roll also represent an all-time high for the membership-based lifelong learning program for adults 50 years-plus.

“We could see an additional 50 to 100 members enroll before OLLI closes the books on its 2019-2020 year,” said Bob Michl, OLLI curriculum coordinator the past two years. Michl added that OLLI is on course to record more than 10,000 enrollments in its current year, which extends through the summer term.

Michl joined OLLI in March 2018 after a 34-year career as a public-school educator. At OLLI, he teams with the nine volunteer subcommittees to share the joy of learning through non-credit courses, events, travel opportunities and lectures.

“Our subcommittee volunteers are committed to providing offerings that our members will appreciate,” said Michl.

‘Hungry learners’