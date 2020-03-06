BUSINESS NOTE: OLLI enjoying record-setting year

Input from nearly 100 volunteers serving on curriculum subcommittees has led to an impressive array of courses for OLLI’s spring term.
A total of 66 courses – an all-time high for an OLLI spring term – are available for the more than 1,700 members of the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute (OLLI) at UNL.
The 1,739 names on the OLLI membership roll also represent an all-time high for the membership-based lifelong learning program for adults 50 years-plus.
“We could see an additional 50 to 100 members enroll before OLLI closes the books on its 2019-2020 year,” said Bob Michl, OLLI curriculum coordinator the past two years. Michl added that OLLI is on course to record more than 10,000 enrollments in its current year, which extends through the summer term.
Michl joined OLLI in March 2018 after a 34-year career as a public-school educator. At OLLI, he teams with the nine volunteer subcommittees to share the joy of learning through non-credit courses, events, travel opportunities and lectures.
“Our subcommittee volunteers are committed to providing offerings that our members will appreciate,” said Michl.
‘Hungry learners’
“OLLI members are hungry learners,” Michl observed. “Our affiliation with UNL is a great benefit. Our volunteer instructors are highly knowledgeable faculty representing UNL and a number of other nearby universities, as well as subject experts in the Lincoln area.”
Members share at least one common denominator: a joy of learning. OLLI courses do not involve tests or grades.
OLLI’s spring term runs from March 23 to May 2. OLLI offers a variety of courses on many academic and lifestyle subjects, including the areas of literature, health, history, and politics, including the following examples:
Literature
Toni Morrison’s “Beloved.” A look at probably the best-known and most esteemed novel from Toni Morrison, the Nobel Laureate who died last August.
Six More Great Short Stories. Follow the themes, styles, backgrounds and subjects of six stories: James Baldwin’s “Going to Meet the Man”; Willa Cather’s “Erik Hermannson’s Soul” and “Paul’s Case”; Judith Ortiz Cofer’s “Corazon’s Café”; William Faulkner’s “Red Leaves”; and Ernest Hemingway’s “Hills Like White Elephants.”
Health
Healthcare Economics Today and Tomorrow. Discover the history and current healthcare trends in access, cost, quality and satisfaction.
Tissue Engineering: Can We Regrow Human Tissue? An in-depth look at the principles of tissue engineering and how they’re being used in current research approaches.
History
They Called Us “Roosians!” A focus on some of the main aspects of the lives of German-speaking immigrants from Russia who settled in Lincoln over 100 years ago.
Diaries and Letters of Early Nebraska Settlers. Nebraska poets share their poetry written about Nebraska women living from the 1890s to the present.
Politics
The Electoral College and Its Impact. A study of why the Electoral College was created and a look at its impact.
It’s More Than Yard Signs: Seeing Campaigns from the Inside. Mary Johnson, an independent political consultant, is joined by other consultants, volunteers and a few former officeholders.
For a complete look at spring term offerings, see olli.unl.edu or call the OLLI office at 402-472-6265 to request a catalog. Registration begins Tuesday, March 10.