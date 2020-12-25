BUSINESS NOTE: LFS Health 360 partners and grows to meet community needs

It started as an orphanage in 1892 in Fremont. Today, Lutheran Family Services of Nebraska Inc. is one of Nebraska’s largest nongovernmental statewide health and human services organizations with a very meaningful relationship to the communities of Lincoln and the surrounding area.
In fact, in 2016, Lutheran Family Services (LFS) propelled Lincoln into a new era of caring collaboration when it opened Health 360 in one of the city's most challenged neighborhoods at 23rd and O streets.
Today, this one-of-a-kind, integrated care facility serves thousands of the area’s individuals and families who are the most vulnerable. LFS Health 360 is a model of how a community can care for its neighbors in need.
“What makes Health 360 so unique are the partnerships with other providers that co-locate on the campus,” said Shirley Terry, assistant vice president for behavioral health and statewide administrator for integrated health.
Partnering with a Federally Qualified Health Center (FQHC), Bluestem Health, as well as pharmacy partner Genoa Healthcare and early childhood education partner Head Start, LFS’s Health 360 serves everyone regardless of financial resources and is a vital health services destination in Lincoln.
The COVID-19 pandemic has changed how critical health and human services are delivered to our community, but it hasn’t slowed or even interrupted LFS. In fact, LFS has continued to grow, adjusting its service delivery model to meet the increasing demands for behavioral health and basic needs support during the pandemic.
After the first case of community spread was identified in Nebraska, LFS immediately shifted all programs and services from in-person to telehealth.
“Our first priority is the health and safety of the people we serve and our staff,” said Terry. “We had to adapt quickly to ensure the continuity of service, because our clients rely on us for treatments and medications.”
And, it’s not just individual meetings that are taking place virtually. Health 360 support groups and programs that have moved online include Self-Management and Recovery Training (SMART), yoga, WRAP (Wellness Recovery Action Plan), “What You Didn’t Learn in School About Adulting” and more.
This herculean effort resulted in expanding telehealth capacity from five online, secure telehealth rooms to more than 40, almost overnight. Now there are more than 60, and the needs are only increasing.
“Thirty to 40 new individuals and families are reaching out to LFS weekly,” Terry said. Telehealth capacity continues to grow through new and innovative partnerships with churches and community centers across Nebraska.
Nor has the pandemic interrupted the Refugee Support Program (RSP) based at LFS Health 360. Caseworkers have been assisting vulnerable New Americans with intensive case management, access to medical appointments, mental health support, medication management, appropriate housing, governmental benefits, community resources and cultural orientation education, helping them establish self-sufficiency and successful integration.
LFS is also very excited about a new partnership with Lincoln’s Mourning Hope Grief Center. Thanks to a new Community Health Endowment (CHE) grant, the partnership makes it possible for LFS to bring its successful Center for Healthy Families and Communities to Lincoln. There are already three centers in Fremont, North Omaha and Council Bluffs.
“Lutheran Family Services is committed to placing the people we serve in the center as experts in their experience,” said Lutheran Family Services President and CEO Stacy Martin.
A community engagement coordinator will work with a neighborhood advisory council to get input from neighborhood businesses, residents and partners, like the Willard Community Center and Lincoln Parks and Recreation Department, to build that foundation in Mourning Hope’s southwest Lincoln neighborhood.
Some familiar evidence-based programs and services that will be located at the new Center for Healthy Families and Communities include parenting classes that help young and single parent families learn life and parenting skills to help break cycles of poverty, support groups, and a boutique where families may earn points to shop for basic needs such as children’s clothes, furnishings and educational toys. Kinship navigators, therapists and case managers will also be on-site.
Even the parking lot has been put to good use for a partnership helping the Food Bank of Lincoln. At the safe and socially distant drive-through resource fair event, Food Bank of Lincoln’s SNAP Indirect Service Manager Katie Nungesser said, “I was able to complete six SNAP applications, which equates to 3,442 meals. Also, I was able to assist a few people with signing up for Marketplace Healthcare or Medicaid. I handed out information to two households on the eviction protections. If anyone was over income for programs, I was able to walk them through how to utilize food distributions and pantries. Overall, I am really pleased, and I am so thankful you helped set this up.”
In 2020, LFS was also awarded a two-year, $4 million grant from the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) to expand services in Lincoln/Lancaster County through a Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinic (CCBHC) at our facilities.
LFS is one of two agencies in Lincoln that currently serve nearly 6,000 people in Lincoln who are living with serious mental illness or serious emotional disturbance. Nearly all of those served (90%) have co-occurring substance use disorders.
CCBHC expansion allows LFS to increase access to and improve the quality of community mental and substance use disorder treatment services including crisis response, screening and assessment for mental health, substance use, and physical health issues for children, adolescents and adults. This CCBHC grant allows LFS to build upon decades of award-winning integrated substance use disorder and mental health care by expanding capacity for primary health care screening, crisis services, treatment and wellness programs for the Lincoln community and new enrollees.
LFS is partnered with the State of Nebraska to help distribute much-needed CARES assistance. The CARES Act Response and Recovery funds allowed LFS to serve individuals and families whose lives have been directly or indirectly affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“While LFS worked to continue its pre-pandemic services and stepped up its services in response to COVID-19, this partnership with the State of Nebraska has allowed LFS to reach out to many more people in need," noted Stacy Martin, LFS president and CEO. "We are always pleased to partner with the State as it endeavors to make Nebraska the best place for everyone, but we were most pleased to partner in this urgently-needed way.”
Through the CARES Act, LFS has been able to provide rent and mortgage assistance, financial aid to help with utility bills and basic needs, and distribute hundreds of smartphones and tablets with connectivity plans so no one in need has to miss a telehealth appointment, school, job interview or application.
“One of the most gratifying things to witness is the way our community rises up to help those who are struggling," said Joel Stoltenow, senior director of Development in Lincoln. "Last year it was the floods, and this year it has been because of the pandemic.
"COVID has made volunteering a bit more challenging," Stoltenow added. "Hundreds of people came forward and donated tens of thousands of dollars, or shopped for necessities, and safely delivered care packages to people in need when we launched Community Care Packages last spring. It shows what can be accomplished when we all come together. And that hope is provided by friends like you, who partner with Lutheran Family Services through your gifts.”
