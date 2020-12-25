BUSINESS NOTE: LFS Health 360 partners and grows to meet community needs

LFS is also very excited about a new partnership with Lincoln’s Mourning Hope Grief Center. Thanks to a new Community Health Endowment (CHE) grant, the partnership makes it possible for LFS to bring its successful Center for Healthy Families and Communities to Lincoln. There are already three centers in Fremont, North Omaha and Council Bluffs.

“Lutheran Family Services is committed to placing the people we serve in the center as experts in their experience,” said Lutheran Family Services President and CEO Stacy Martin.

A community engagement coordinator will work with a neighborhood advisory council to get input from neighborhood businesses, residents and partners, like the Willard Community Center and Lincoln Parks and Recreation Department, to build that foundation in Mourning Hope’s southwest Lincoln neighborhood.

Some familiar evidence-based programs and services that will be located at the new Center for Healthy Families and Communities include parenting classes that help young and single parent families learn life and parenting skills to help break cycles of poverty, support groups, and a boutique where families may earn points to shop for basic needs such as children’s clothes, furnishings and educational toys. Kinship navigators, therapists and case managers will also be on-site.