BUSINESS NOTE: Leon’s hosts Produce Sidewalk Sale today

A real peach of a supermarket is observing its annual Produce Sidewalk Sale from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. today (Saturday).

Leon’s Gourmet Grocer, known for its locally grown fruits and veggies bursting with flavor and freshness, proudly kicks off its produce sale season today with a variety of flavorful favorites. From California strawberries and Washington dark red sweet cherries to locally grown sweet corn from Nabers Farms near Columbus and tomatoes from a variety of local growers, you’re in for a taste sensation.

The produce party at 2200 Winthrop Road in the heart of Lincoln will be complemented by a “Sizzling Saturday Cookout” from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Shoppers can grab some of their favorites from Leon’s legendary Butcher Block Meat Department to go with their flavorful side dishes.

An Ideal idea

The annual Produce Sidewalk Sale is a promotion whose seed was planted years ago at Ideal Grocery, where Produce Department Manager Craig Alley and the gang would kick off the season by proudly displaying their wares at the employee-owned supermarket on South 27th Street.

When a tragic fire claimed the popular grocery store in May of 2016, four years after Leon’s bought Ideal, Alley and a number of other Ideal employees joined the team at Leon’s. Alley, a 24-year produce specialist who shares Leon’s commitment to excellence, brought the Sidewalk Sale with him.

“The Produce Sidewalk Sale really signifies the start of the produce season,” said Chad Winters, a Leon’s store partner since 1998 who joined the store in 1986. “Craig is dedicated to quality produce and brought the Sidewalk Sale idea with him. We have about 15 to 20 featured produce items during the week, and we add a half-dozen or so additional items for the Sidewalk Sale on Saturday.”

Buy Fresh Buy Local

Winters serves on the board of directors of Buy Fresh Buy Local Nebraska, which has over a decade of experience promoting Nebraska family farmers and ranchers who grow and raise agricultural products for consumption in the state.

Locally grown produce that makes its way to Leon’s includes apples and cherries through Leon’s working arrangement with the Arbor Day Foundation, as well as the aforementioned sweet corn and asparagus from Nabers Farms near Columbus, Nebraska. Leon’s working arrangements with Shadow Brook Farms and Robinette Farms also bring that freshly picked flavor to the produce area and celebrate the abundance and diversity of local foods available to Nebraskans.

You’ll also discover that the peaches and nectarines from Colorado have mountains of flavor and are worth the wait: They’re entering the peak season and beginning to roll into Leon’s.

Winters said there’s a reason why the produce section is one of the first areas you see when you enter Leon’s: The foodies at Leon’s are bursting with pride about produce that’s bursting with flavor. It’s the ideal time for dining al fresco and feasting on fresh fruit.

Fill your cart with quality

Of course, there’s quality everywhere you look at the newly remodeled Leon’s Gourmet Grocer, from the Butcher Block Meat Department, where store partner Rob Toy leads a department featuring Premium Choice grade beef (the top 7% of all cattle), to the deli, where department manager Will Herres, former manager of The Nebraska Club, leads a department that proudly hangs its hat on made-from-scratch specialties.

The deli’s distinctive delicacies include a star attraction imported from Italy: artisanal gelato, a palate-pleasing showcase of 18 flavors, rotated on a regular basis.

Leon’s weekly six-page ad can now be found on Wednesdays inside the Local Values insert package, effective July 6. The weekly ad had appeared on Tuesdays in the Journal Star for more than 30 years. A decision by Lee Enterprises to limit inserts to Wednesdays and Sundays resulted in the change.