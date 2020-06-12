BUSINESS NOTE: Lancaster Rehab says ‘thank you’!

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The biggest public health challenge in the history of Lancaster Rehabilitation Center has brought an incredible outpouring of public support.

Making the best of a challenging situation created by the coronavirus pandemic, the state’s largest skilled-care facility is grateful for supporters’ daily acts of kindness and donations ranging from goodies to entertainment.

“We simply want to say a huge ‘thank you’ to the many individuals, businesses and agencies whose kindness has helped our staff and residents during this difficult time,” said Lancaster Rehab Center Administrator Amy Fish. “Although the visitor restrictions enforced by health officials are still in effect, these kind acts have sent a clear message that our community is filled with many giving souls.”

Donations, individuals

The list of donated items and services given to Lancaster Rehab during the past several months includes: iPads, iPhones, Bundt cakes, pizza, window painters, chalk the walk, snow art, dog visits, cards, letters, masks, shields, T-shirts, care packages, Girl Scout cookies, window visits, self-care packages, phone calls, flowers, candy, food, hand sanitizer, puzzle books, art supplies, entertainment by a bagpipe player, and even a visit by a horse!