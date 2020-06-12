BUSINESS NOTE: Lancaster Rehab says ‘thank you’!

The biggest public health challenge in the history of Lancaster Rehabilitation Center has brought an incredible outpouring of public support.
Making the best of a challenging situation created by the coronavirus pandemic, the state’s largest skilled-care facility is grateful for supporters’ daily acts of kindness and donations ranging from goodies to entertainment.
“We simply want to say a huge ‘thank you’ to the many individuals, businesses and agencies whose kindness has helped our staff and residents during this difficult time,” said Lancaster Rehab Center Administrator Amy Fish. “Although the visitor restrictions enforced by health officials are still in effect, these kind acts have sent a clear message that our community is filled with many giving souls.”
Donations, individuals
The list of donated items and services given to Lancaster Rehab during the past several months includes: iPads, iPhones, Bundt cakes, pizza, window painters, chalk the walk, snow art, dog visits, cards, letters, masks, shields, T-shirts, care packages, Girl Scout cookies, window visits, self-care packages, phone calls, flowers, candy, food, hand sanitizer, puzzle books, art supplies, entertainment by a bagpipe player, and even a visit by a horse!
Fish also cited the following individuals and agencies for their help: Gov. Pete Ricketts, State Medical Director Gary Anthone, the Infection Control Assessment and Promotion program, University of Nebraska Medical Center, Department of Health and Human Services, Nebraska Health Care Association, and the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department.
State Sen. Anna Wishart and Nick Castner, a Nebraska content creator with The Commonwealth, are working with LRC to produce a 10-episode series to “virtually” share stories of LRC seniors.
Fish cited the Life Enrichment Department at LRC for connecting residents with their loved ones through “window visits,” FaceTime messaging, and a promotion that reunited residents with favorite family recipes and photos. Lancaster Rehab will observe Father’s Day next weekend by inviting family members to send video messages and arranging video chats with residents.
Baseline testing
Fish said the first step in resuming visitation privileges at Lancaster Rehab – coronavirus baseline testing of the facility’s nearly 300 staff members, conducted by Test Nebraska – is underway. As of June 2, none of the Lancaster Rehab residents had tested positive for COVID-19.
