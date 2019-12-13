BUSINESS NOTE: It’s prime time for a Leon’s prime rib roast

Good things come to those who wait.

That’s certainly the case at Leon’s Gourmet Grocer, where USDA Choice aged-to-perfection meats are the star attraction in a store chock-full of goodies for foodies.

Store partner and Butcher Block Meat Department Manager Rob Toy did his Christmas shopping already in October, stocking up for the holidays with prime rib roasts and tenderloin roasts that are clearly a cut above the rest. The upcoming holiday celebrations are prime time for prime rib from Leon’s.

“We’ll go through more than a hundred boxes of prime rib roasts, at seventy to eighty pounds per box, in preparation for the holidays,” said Toy.

When it comes to prime rib roasts, Leon’s foodies believe there’s no sense in rushing a good thing. Leon’s gives each cut of beef at least 21 days of aging before it’s showcased for sale. Rib roasts get extra-special treatment.

“We age rib roasts from forty to fifty days to further enhance the flavor and tenderness,” said Toy.

“Life is good when your customers are enjoying great meat.”

Juicy details