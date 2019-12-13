BUSINESS NOTE: It’s prime time for a Leon’s prime rib roast

Good things come to those who wait.
That’s certainly the case at Leon’s Gourmet Grocer, where USDA Choice aged-to-perfection meats are the star attraction in a store chock-full of goodies for foodies.
Store partner and Butcher Block Meat Department Manager Rob Toy did his Christmas shopping already in October, stocking up for the holidays with prime rib roasts and tenderloin roasts that are clearly a cut above the rest. The upcoming holiday celebrations are prime time for prime rib from Leon’s.
“We’ll go through more than a hundred boxes of prime rib roasts, at seventy to eighty pounds per box, in preparation for the holidays,” said Toy.
When it comes to prime rib roasts, Leon’s foodies believe there’s no sense in rushing a good thing. Leon’s gives each cut of beef at least 21 days of aging before it’s showcased for sale. Rib roasts get extra-special treatment.
“We age rib roasts from forty to fifty days to further enhance the flavor and tenderness,” said Toy.
“Life is good when your customers are enjoying great meat.”
Juicy details
Store partner and Leon’s store manager Topher Vorhies is a firm believer that special occasions call for a special cut of meat. For Thanksgiving Day, he fired up his Traeger meat smoker, placed a six-pound USDA Premium Choice boneless prime rib roast on the grill, and watched the magic unfold. Pampering the prime with precision, he smoked the roast slowly to maximize tenderness and juiciness.
Cooked to perfection and enhanced with Misty’s seasoning, the roast was served with pride. It was truly a time to give thanks.
The story behind Leon’s pursuit of perfection starts in some of the finest feedlots in the Midwest. Of all the choice beef produced in the U.S., only the top 7% is certified premium choice, meeting standards set by the USDA.
One taste of a prime rib roast from Leon’s and you’ll agree that it pays to be picky. And, if you’re fortunate to have some left-over prime rib, Vorhies says there’s nothing better on a cold day than a French dip sandwich bathed in au jus.
You can share your own juicy details by calling (402) 488-2307 to experience your own prime time.
Gift boxes galore
To send the perfect message with your holiday gift this year, consider a Leon’s gift certificate for that person who has everything, or select from a number of gift-box options. Steak gift boxes come in a half-dozen selections filled with fillets, rib-eyes, New York strips, T-bones and top sirloins. The contents can be customized to meet your wishes.
The same is true for the fruit-and-veggie trays, and meat-and-cheese trays, filled with flavor-bursting specialties that are unmistakably Leon’s.
Delicious deli deals
If your vision of the holidays involves spending more time with family and less time in the kitchen, Leon’s can fill the bill with their special, made-from-scratch holiday dinners featuring a choice of ham or turkey and all the trimmings. Holiday dinner packages are priced at just $79.99, and designed to feed 8 to 10.
If you want the Leon’s difference without the hassle of running to the store, a call to 402-488-2307 by 11 a.m. will ensure same-day delivery for just $5.