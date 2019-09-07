Does this time of year make you yearn for State Fair-style food and entertainment?
If you regret having missed this year’s State Fair in Grand Island with its carnival attractions and yummy fair food, imagine the State Fair coming to you!
Food and fun reminiscent of the Nebraska State Fair will be served in plentiful portions this weekend as the Legacy Retirement Communities’ 10th annual Terrace Town Carnival comes to Legacy Terrace. The event will be held from noon to 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 8, at the Legacy Terrace, a retirement community at 5700 Fremont St. that has been serving the needs of its residents in northeast Lincoln for the past 21 years.
Family favorite
“Everyone looks forward to this family-oriented event,” said Legacy Terrace Executive Chef Paula Saltzman, whose Dining Services staff enjoys preparing State Fair specialties and interacting with the large crowd. “It’s a great way for grandparents and their grandchildren to come together on Grandparents Day (traditionally the second Sunday in September).”
The Terrace Town Carnival is a time-honored signature event that brings families together for food and old-fashioned fun. It’s an autumn celebration that deserves a prominent spot on your family calendar.
“We had more than 700 people at last year’s event. It was all we could do just to keep up,” said Saltzman’s husband, Vic Saltzman, who is executive chef at The Legacy, 56th and Pioneers Boulevard. “This is a popular event, and one of the most enjoyable events that we host.”
Fair food favorites
Vic Saltzman and Legacy Estates Executive Chef Keenan Cain will lead a Dining Services team specializing in Mexican food favorites. Their menu will include soft- and hard-shell tacos, a nacho bar and burritos. You’ll find their Mexican food specialties inside Legacy Terrace, along with curly fries, pretzels and pie-tastings (in the saloon).
Food items to be served outdoors will include corn dogs, snow cones, cotton candy and churros. The latter is a fried-dough pastry snack that made its Terrace Town Carnival debut last year.
Fair fun
Happy D Klown is returning to the Terrace Town Carnival, and that means plenty of fun for all ages. Kids will be a winner every time as they line up for creative balloon animals and face-painting.
The State Fair flair will also include activities such as a photo booth, pony rides and a juggler on stilts. The photo booth will offer prints of your favorite images provided at no charge.
Members of the Lincoln Rebels Car Club will also bring their impressive display of classic cars.
Free shuttle
The Terrace Town Carnival even provides convenient access to the grounds. Shuttle service will be available throughout the day, to and from Cross the Line Church, 5925 Adams St. Round-trip shuttle service will run continuously throughout the event, beginning at 11:45 a.m.
The Terrace Town Carnival will be held, rain or shine. In the event of rain, most of the outside activities will be moved indoors.
Tours of Legacy Terrace will be available upon request.