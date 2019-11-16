Leon’s Gourmet Grocer believes the star attraction of your Thanksgiving table should be a turkey that’s a golden-roasted centerpiece that you can serve with pride, not some previously frozen bird that’s overshadowed by the green bean casserole.
Leon’s fresh, never-frozen approach ensures you’ll be serving a bird that’s virtually swimming in its own natural juices and flavors.
Leon’s believes that when it comes to your Thanksgiving turkey, winging it with a frozen bird just won’t do. You and your guests deserve the best: a Leon’s fresh turkey that’s never been kept below 26 degrees Fahrenheit.
“It’s tender and it retains its juices,” says Leon’s store manager and partner Topher Vorhies, a certified foodie who accents the flavor of his own bird by smoking it and adding a Cajun brining kit.
Unbeatable meat
Leon’s ordered lots of fresh turkeys well in advance to make sure the guys in the Butcher Block meat department have plenty of birds to meet the holiday rush. The fresh turkeys are all-natural and gluten-free, minimally processed and not injected.
In addition, Meat Department manager and store partner Rob Toy got his holiday shopping list in early by ordering prime rib roasts in late October, ensuring plenty of time for those aged-to-perfection beef tenderloins and prime rib roasts.
Delicious deli deals
Want the home-cooked succulence of Leon’s distinct delicacies without having to rattle those pots and pans and spending your holiday in the kitchen? Leon’s deli-prepared complete holiday dinners combine home-cooked cuisine with the convenience of made-from-scratch delicacies that are ready to heat and eat.
Each complete holiday dinner is priced at just $79.98 and serves 8 to 10 people – as little as $8 per person. Each dinner package is headlined by a 12- to 14-pound turkey or a 6- to 8-pound Hormel Cure 81 bone-in spiral-cut ham. Items for the holiday dinner menu appear in the ad above.
Need the side dishes, but not the bird? Leon’s can fill the bill there, too, said Vorhies, who’s an especially big fan of Leon’s homemade cranberry relish.
Love the Leon’s difference, but live life on the run? No hurry, no worry. If you live in Lincoln’s city limits, just a $5 delivery fee will bring your Leon’s order to your door.
For more details, call (402) 488-2307 or check out www.leonsgourmetgrocer.com
Leon’s is in the heart of Lincoln at 2200 Winthrop Road. The store will be closed on Thanksgiving Day.