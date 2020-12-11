BUSINESS NOTE: Give your guests the very best: Leon’s

When your family sits down to your Christmas feast, you’ll want to mark the occasion with more than just your fine china. You’ll want your entrée to be the star of the show, a spectacle your guests are talking about long after the eggnog disappears.
Located in the Beef State, your area supermarkets have convenient access to the very best beef that feedlots have to offer. And if you’ve discovered the quality of meats that sets Leon’s Gourmet Grocer apart from the rest, you know that Leon’s not only buys meat that’s a cut above the rest, it doesn’t rush a good thing: it ages the meat for at least 21 days in its coolers, giving you and your family a holiday centerpiece that’s more tender and flavorful, packed with marbling and oozing with flavor.
Leon’s makes the grade
Leon’s thinks you deserve only the best, so it sells exclusively USDA Premium Choice beef. It’s a cut above the Select grade you’ll find in most other Lincoln grocery stores. The folks in the Butcher Block Meat Department at Leon’s feel that the “choice” is simple: Why select Select when you can choose Choice?
Leon’s takes it a step further by selling Gourmet Quality Premium Black Angus Beef, which represents the top 7% of all cattle.
“Whole beef tenderloin is our number-one seller year-round, but the prime rib roast tends to be the people’s choice for the holidays,” observed Leon’s store partner Chad Winters. Prime-time buyers will be pleased by Leon’s price this year: just $12.98 per pound, for the very best money can buy. It’s a reflection of a downward trend in meat prices in general this year, said Winters.
“The effects of COVID have especially hurt our friends in the restaurant industry, which is unfortunate. That said, it has made prices more favorable on certain higher grades of beef for grocery shoppers.”
Deli deals delight
For those who prefer home-cooked goodness without all the preparation and cleanup, the deli department at Leon’s had an off-the-charts Thanksgiving: for the first time in store history, a few late orders could not be filled last month due to time constraints.
“While we’re extremely pleased by our shoppers’ response last month, we heavily recommend ordering early for Christmas,” said Leon’s store manager/partner Topher Vorhies.
“We welcome customized orders to ensure each customer’s satisfaction, but early orders are greatly appreciated.”
For just $79.98, Leon’s can put a made-from-scratch Christmas dinner (serves 8-10) on your table: a turkey (12-14 pounds) or Hormel Cure 81 bone-in spiral ham (8-10 pounds), 3 pounds each of “real” mashed potatoes and green bean casserole, 2 pounds of gravy, 3 pounds of traditional stuffing, a dozen dinner rolls, and an 8-inch bakery pie.
Call 402-488-2307 to reserve your holiday dinner today.
International flavor
Vorhies also invites Leon’s shoppers to check out imported taste sensations such as German and Bavarian candies and imported Swedish delicacies, as well as an impressive array of wine, beer and spirits.
And, that’s not all you’ll enjoy at Leon’s. You’ll love the newly-remodeled interior, now in the final stages of completion.
Love the selection at Leon’s, but prefer to skip the trip? Leon’s makes it affordable and convenient. For just $5, Leon’s guarantees same-day delivery on all Lincoln orders placed by 11 a.m.
Happy Holidays from Leon’s Gourmet Grocer, 2200 Winthrop Road, in the heart of Lincoln.
