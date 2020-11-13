BUSINESS NOTE: Foodies give thanks for Leon’s

Leon’s Gourmet Grocer is in the process of an extreme makeover, but when it comes to Thanksgiving dinner, the foodies’ focus hasn’t changed: It remains on fresh and flavorful.

And while the top-to-bottom remodel is giving the store a modern feel while maintaining its charm, the fresh-not-frozen approach to turkeys continues to be wildly popular among Leon’s loyalists.

The difference between a fresh turkey at Leon’s and a frozen bird is just a few cents per pound, but the discernible difference in taste makes it a clear choice among food-lovers.

Fresh approach

Fresh turkeys virtually fly off the shelves at Leon’s, where frozen birds tend to get the cold shoulder.

Fresh turkeys get special treatment at Leon’s; they have never been kept below 26 degrees Fahrenheit. They’re minimally processed, not injected. Their never-frozen history allows them to swim in their natural juices and burst with flavor. Their deeper, richer taste is simply in a league of their own.

“The number of fresh turkeys we sell far exceeds the frozen-turkey sales,” says Chad Winters, a Leon’s store partner since 1994 and a former manager of the store.