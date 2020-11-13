BUSINESS NOTE: Foodies give thanks for Leon’s

Leon’s Gourmet Grocer is in the process of an extreme makeover, but when it comes to Thanksgiving dinner, the foodies’ focus hasn’t changed: It remains on fresh and flavorful.
And while the top-to-bottom remodel is giving the store a modern feel while maintaining its charm, the fresh-not-frozen approach to turkeys continues to be wildly popular among Leon’s loyalists.
The difference between a fresh turkey at Leon’s and a frozen bird is just a few cents per pound, but the discernible difference in taste makes it a clear choice among food-lovers.
Fresh approach
Fresh turkeys virtually fly off the shelves at Leon’s, where frozen birds tend to get the cold shoulder.
Fresh turkeys get special treatment at Leon’s; they have never been kept below 26 degrees Fahrenheit. They’re minimally processed, not injected. Their never-frozen history allows them to swim in their natural juices and burst with flavor. Their deeper, richer taste is simply in a league of their own.
“The number of fresh turkeys we sell far exceeds the frozen-turkey sales,” says Chad Winters, a Leon’s store partner since 1994 and a former manager of the store.
Leon’s is also known for its variety of brining kits; their distinctive flavors will further enhance the enjoyment of your bird.
Deli-licious
Of course, if you want the home-cooked, made-from-scratch goodness without all the kitchen cleanup, the seasoned pros in Leon’s deli will make your meal planning a breeze. Just call 402-488-2307, place your Thanksgiving meal order, and get ready to join your family for a day of watching floats and football.
Leon’s holiday dinner package includes a 12- to 14-pound turkey (or a 6- to 8-pound John Morrell spiral-cut ham), 3 pounds of “real” mashed potatoes (not the “fake flakes”), 3 pounds of green bean casserole, 2 pounds of turkey gravy, 3 pounds of homemade stuffing, a dozen dinner rolls, and an 8-inch pumpkin or apple pie.
Leon’s Complete Holiday Dinner feeds 10 to 12 people and is priced at just $79.98 – all of that home-cooked goodness for $8 or less per person. (If you’re hosting fewer guests this year due to COVID concerns, the size of your deli holiday dinner package can be customized to fit the number of your guests.)
“We receive over 150 orders for holiday meal packages prepared by our deli,” said Winters. “A lot of our shoppers like a complete, home-cooked dinner package that they can heat and serve, without a lot of the kitchen cleanup.”
Need more of this, or less of that? No problem. Leon’s will customize your order to meet your every need. (Good luck finding a big-box store that’s willing to customize your order!)
Kitchen help
You’ll find that the foodies at Leon’s will be with you every step of the way, including re-heating instructions for your pre-made Thanksgiving dinner. Order your Thanksgiving feast from Leon’s deli and discover you really do “have it made”! (To alleviate COVID-19 concerns, holiday dinners can be picked up curbside.)
Stressed by the pandemic and want to avoid crowds and the hassle of grocery shopping? Simply call in your order at 402-488-2307 by 11 a.m. (or submit it online at www.leonsgourmetgrocer.com) and receive same-day delivery for just an extra $5.
Homemade from the deli, or made from your home? The choice is yours. But the choice for your food shopping dollar is simple: Leon’s.
It’s just another reason to be thankful on Thanksgiving.
