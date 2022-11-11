BUSINESS NOTE: ‘Early bird’ gets the turkey at Leon’s

It’s time to talk turkey, especially when it’s a fresh-never-frozen bird that’s stuffed with flavor and straight from the foodies at Leon’s Gourmet Grocer.

The juice will be loose when you proudly give the bird to your Thanksgiving guests. One bite of that tasty treat and you’ll be the hit of your holiday dinner.

But time is of the essence. In this case, the “early bird” gets the turkey. Call (402) 488-2307 now and order your fresh turkey. The reputation of that melt-in-your-mouth goodness has these birds virtually flying off the shelves.

“We have a good supply of fresh turkeys, but delaying your order may mean not getting the size of bird you prefer,” said resident foodie Chad Winters, a store partner since 1994 and a former Leon’s store manager.

Turkey tales

The cold, hard facts of a fresh turkey start with storage. Fresh turkeys tend to hold their moisture better than frozen.

Leon’s fresh turkeys are a pampered collection of birds that have never been kept below 26 degrees. Their history of being minimally processed, not injected, allows them to retain their natural juices and flavors.

Because water isn’t pumped in a fresh bird, the cooked weight is much closer to raw weight. Your Thanksgiving guests will be thankful for the deeper, richer taste of your holiday centerpiece, and you’ll be thankful for those great-tasting leftovers.

Price cuts for prime cuts

Thanks to some savvy shopping by store partner Rob Toy and his gang in the Butcher Block Meat Department, Christmas is coming early in the form of lower prices for prime cuts of beef.

“Despite the effect of widespread inflation, we’re pleased to be charging about 17 percent less for our top cuts of beef this holiday season compared to a year ago,” Winters reported.

The underlying reason? That’s the independent buying power of a small store with huge sales volume in its meat department.

“Employees of big-box stores who come here to join our team have been shocked by the sales volume generated by our meat department,” said Winters.

New faces in deli

The Stage Door Deli at Leon’s is excited to announce it has brought several seasoned veterans on board.

New deli manager Marcus Rekert brings 30-plus years of culinary experience to the table, most recently with Chez Hay and The Nebraska Club, among others. Rekert has introduced a cornucopia of culinary classics to the display case, with an emphasis on home-cooked creations.

Leon’s deli team also sweetened the pot by bringing a certified pastry chef on board earlier this week. Mike Yelken, whose past experience includes chef’s duties at Ivana Cone and Single Barrel, will bring made-from-scratch, yummy desserts to the deli’s display case. His ice cream-making skills at Ivana Cone will add to the allure of the gelato case at Leon’s.

Shop local

Continuing a trend that started with the pandemic in 2020, shoppers have taken favorable note of Leon’s growing emphasis on “shopping locally” for products such as Village Maker pies, High Society Cheesecake, and Cookie Company cookies.

One of the more popular items to emerge in the frozen-food aisle has been the introduction of Dreisbach’s au gratin potatoes, named after the Grand Island steakhouse that made them famous. All “eyes” will be on your special potato dish when you serve Dreisbach’s!

And with Thanksgiving right around the corner, the deli returns its popular Leon’s Complete Holiday Turkey Dinner, priced at $99.98 and designed to serve 10 to 12. Don’t delay; order today by calling 402-488-2307. More than 150 holiday dinners were prepared by the Leon’s deli last year.

Leon’s continues to offer grocery delivery service for just $5 (within Lincoln city limits) and has entered the “digital age” with coupons now available by downloading the Leon’s app. Check out leonsgourmetgrocer.com