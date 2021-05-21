BUSINESS NOTE: Cyclists get a charge out of e-bikes at Speedy Pete’s

The region’s largest e-bike superstore just happens to be located in a city with one of the nation’s largest bike-trail networks for its size.
A growing number of bike enthusiasts are shifting gears – literally – from regular models to electric bikes in Lincoln. The e-bike revolution is occurring at Speedy Pete’s E-bikes, whose rechargeable batteries allow riders to travel much faster than most riders cycle, allowing them to arrive at their destination more quickly and less “winded.”
Those benefits are especially appreciated by riders in their mid-50s and older, who comprise a large percentage of the e-bike population.
Speedy Pete’s origin
Doug Long, who owns Speedy Pete’s E-bikes with his wife, Lisa, was introduced to electric bikes during a visit to a shop to repair a flat tire on his daughter’s bike. While waiting for the tire to be fixed, Long tried out one of the cycle shop’s e-bikes.
Long didn’t need to be sold on the concept. The e-bike riding experience did that on its own.
“I had an incredible, immediate reaction to it,” said Long, who owned QP Ace Hardware locations in Lincoln at the time. Anxious to see if fellow riders shared his enthusiasm, Long decided to sprinkle a couple of e-bikes among his hardware store inventory.
The experiment was a game-changer. Customers’ reactions coincided with Long’s. The entrepreneurs were off to the races.
Doug and Lisa Long proceeded to open a standalone e-bike location at 901 S. 27th St. The region’s largest e-bike shop carries 11 brands, all under one roof, and features expert service after the sale. The shop is named for Lisa’s father, the late Pete Daharsh, who was an original owner of the hardware stores.
E-bike selling points
E-bikes are less strenuous on knees and joints, and easier to navigate up hills and into the wind. An e-bike rider gets on and starts pedaling, then the motor kicks in. The operator can increase or decrease the pedal assistance from the motor.
“There’s a little bit of a learning curve, since many of our customers have gotten away from riding,” said Long. “But once they go, they find they’re spending more time on this than they ever did on a bike before.”