BUSINESS NOTE: Cyclists get a charge out of e-bikes at Speedy Pete’s

The region’s largest e-bike superstore just happens to be located in a city with one of the nation’s largest bike-trail networks for its size.

A growing number of bike enthusiasts are shifting gears – literally – from regular models to electric bikes in Lincoln. The e-bike revolution is occurring at Speedy Pete’s E-bikes, whose rechargeable batteries allow riders to travel much faster than most riders cycle, allowing them to arrive at their destination more quickly and less “winded.”

Those benefits are especially appreciated by riders in their mid-50s and older, who comprise a large percentage of the e-bike population.

Speedy Pete’s origin

Doug Long, who owns Speedy Pete’s E-bikes with his wife, Lisa, was introduced to electric bikes during a visit to a shop to repair a flat tire on his daughter’s bike. While waiting for the tire to be fixed, Long tried out one of the cycle shop’s e-bikes.

Long didn’t need to be sold on the concept. The e-bike riding experience did that on its own.