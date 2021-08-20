Burton's 'Floor of the Sky' exhibition opens Friday at Kiechel

An opening reception for Michael Burton's "Floor of the Sky" exhibition is set for 5-8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 27 at Kiechel Fine Art, 1208 O St.

This will be an exhibition of digital art and NFTs. At 6 p.m., Burton will give a brief artist talk and NFT Q&A.

"The amazing Nebraska weather and beautiful skies are important, but the ground, the 'Floor of the Sky,' is where things get interesting," Burton says. "Each painting is digitally created based on my observations across the state. I used Pro Create on an iPad with brushes I made specifically for objects like grass, cornstalks, dirt, bugs, old clapboard or milkweed."

In addition, a compilation of 10 different animations, which Burton titled "Dance Floor of the Sky," will be shown on the gallery's third floor with projected NFTs available for purchase.

The exhibitions will continue on display at Kiechel through Oct. 15. See more information at kiechelart.com or call 402-420-9553.

