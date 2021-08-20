 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Burton's 'Floor of the Sky' exhibition opens Friday at Kiechel
0 Comments

Burton's 'Floor of the Sky' exhibition opens Friday at Kiechel

  • 0
Floor of the Sky

Michael Burton's "Floor of the Sky" will be an exhibition of digital art and NFTs opening Friday at Kiechel Fine Art, 1208 O St.

 ART BY MICHAEL BURTON

An opening reception for Michael Burton's "Floor of the Sky" exhibition is set for 5-8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 27 at Kiechel Fine Art, 1208 O St.

This will be an exhibition of digital art and NFTs. At 6 p.m., Burton will give a brief artist talk and NFT Q&A.

"The amazing Nebraska weather and beautiful skies are important, but the ground, the 'Floor of the Sky,' is where things get interesting," Burton says. "Each painting is digitally created based on my observations across the state. I used Pro Create on an iPad with brushes I made specifically for objects like grass, cornstalks, dirt, bugs, old clapboard or milkweed."

In addition, a compilation of 10 different animations, which Burton titled "Dance Floor of the Sky," will be shown on the gallery's third floor with projected NFTs available for purchase.

The exhibitions will continue on display at Kiechel through Oct. 15. See more information at kiechelart.com or call 402-420-9553.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News