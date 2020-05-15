Burroughs wins Heart of 4-H Award
View Comments

Burroughs wins Heart of 4-H Award

{{featured_button_text}}
Mary Burroughs

Mary Burroughs with her Heart of 4-H Award. Pictured behind Burroughs is her senior year 4-H project, a quilt made of all her 4-H ribbons.

 COURTESY PHOTO

Lancaster County 4-H has named Mary Burroughs of Lincoln as May “Heart of 4-H Award” winner in recognition of outstanding volunteer service.

A 4-H volunteer for two years, Mary is already making a big impact:

• Leader of the Super Shamrocks club;

• Assistant at STEM Tech club meetings;

• Superintendent of the 4-H Clothing area at the Lancaster County Super Fair;

• Instructor and volunteer at Clover College;

• Coordinator of the Lancaster County Quilt of Valor projects in 2019 and 2020;

• Assistant at pillow sewing and basic crocheting workshops; and

• Contributor to the 4-H/Extension “Sewing For Hospitals” community service project.

“I love helping and sharing my talents with others,” Burrough says. “The 4-H program shaped a lot of who I am today, and I love giving back to the program."

Burroughs says she enjoys all 4-H experiences, but her favorite has been making a Quilt of Valor during the Clover College in 2019.

"The quilt ended up being awarded to a Lancaster County Extension intern who served in the Navy," she said. "It was an amazing experience to attend the award ceremony and hear her story."

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News