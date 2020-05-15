Burroughs wins Heart of 4-H Award

Lancaster County 4-H has named Mary Burroughs of Lincoln as May “Heart of 4-H Award” winner in recognition of outstanding volunteer service.
A 4-H volunteer for two years, Mary is already making a big impact:
• Leader of the Super Shamrocks club;
• Assistant at STEM Tech club meetings;
• Superintendent of the 4-H Clothing area at the Lancaster County Super Fair;
• Instructor and volunteer at Clover College;
• Coordinator of the Lancaster County Quilt of Valor projects in 2019 and 2020;
• Assistant at pillow sewing and basic crocheting workshops; and
• Contributor to the 4-H/Extension “Sewing For Hospitals” community service project.
“I love helping and sharing my talents with others,” Burrough says. “The 4-H program shaped a lot of who I am today, and I love giving back to the program."
Burroughs says she enjoys all 4-H experiences, but her favorite has been making a Quilt of Valor during the Clover College in 2019.
"The quilt ended up being awarded to a Lancaster County Extension intern who served in the Navy," she said. "It was an amazing experience to attend the award ceremony and hear her story."
