Burroughs wins Heart of 4-H Award

Lancaster County 4-H has named Mary Burroughs of Lincoln as May “Heart of 4-H Award” winner in recognition of outstanding volunteer service.

A 4-H volunteer for two years, Mary is already making a big impact:

• Leader of the Super Shamrocks club;

• Assistant at STEM Tech club meetings;

• Superintendent of the 4-H Clothing area at the Lancaster County Super Fair;

• Instructor and volunteer at Clover College;

• Coordinator of the Lancaster County Quilt of Valor projects in 2019 and 2020;

• Assistant at pillow sewing and basic crocheting workshops; and

• Contributor to the 4-H/Extension “Sewing For Hospitals” community service project.

“I love helping and sharing my talents with others,” Burrough says. “The 4-H program shaped a lot of who I am today, and I love giving back to the program."

Burroughs says she enjoys all 4-H experiences, but her favorite has been making a Quilt of Valor during the Clover College in 2019.

"The quilt ended up being awarded to a Lancaster County Extension intern who served in the Navy," she said. "It was an amazing experience to attend the award ceremony and hear her story."

