Burrito benefit to support a mural at 11th and G
Pepe's Bistro, South of Downtown CDO and local artists are teaming up to support the vision of resident sculptor David Manzanares to paint a 70- by 30-foot mural at Esquina de Los Hispanos, 11th and G streets.

Here's how it works: Grab a burrito, generously provided by Pepe's for $5 on Sunday, Sept. 13th, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. All proceeds will directly support the materials and labor involved in producing the mural.

You can also support the mural by purchasing art from Pepe's, 1311 S. 11th St., and the South of Downtown Art Hub, 1247 S. 11th St. To support the mural directly with a donation, go to bit.ly/davidsmural by Sept. 30.

Are you an artist interested in supporting the mural by donating some art? Email kat@lincolnsouthdowntown.org.

