New art shows will open in person and online from 5-8 p.m. Friday, May 5, at the Burkholder Project, 719 P St.

The Main Gallery will display a pastel and acrylic show titled "My Journey" by Valery Wachter.

In the Outback Gallery, Gretchen Olberding will host her "Nature's Spirit Imagery" mixed-media display.

The Skylight Gallery will feature watercolors by Sheila Downey in "Shadows of Organics."

A special exhibit will be work in mixed media by Samantha Snyder.

The shows can be viewed in person or online at www.burkholderproject.com and on Facebook May 5-27. Gallery hours are 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesday-Friday and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday. For a private appointment, call 402-477-3305 or email burkholderproject1@gmail.com.