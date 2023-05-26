Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

New art shows will open in person and online from 5-8 p.m. Friday, June 2, at the Burkholder Project, 719 P St.

The Main Gallery and Outback Gallery will display "Timeless," a group show by Laron McGinn, Roberta Barnes and Beth Cole.

The Skylight Gallery will feature new works in photography by Jeanne Baer.

A special exhibit will be new works in acrylic and gouache by Erin Butcher.

The shows can be viewed in person or online at www.burkholderproject.com and on Facebook June 2-30. Gallery hours are 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesday-Friday and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday. For a private appointment, call 402-477-3305 or email burkholderproject1@gmail.com.