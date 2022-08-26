Burkholder Project opens new exhibitions Friday

New art shows will open at a reception from 5-7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 2, at the Burkholder Project, 719 P St.

Heather Sticka will open her studio for guests to check out her tufting process on Friday during the reception.

Exhibitions on display Sept. 2-30 will include:

- "In Full Bloom" with art by Sammy Lynn, Patsy Smith and Judy Greff in the Main Gallery;

- Karen Krull Robart, guest artist in the Special Exhibition space;

- "Finding Vibrance in the Plains" series by Tammy Schuett in the Outback Gallery; and

- Patrick Gauthier's art in the Skylight Gallery.

The shows on display can be seen throughout September during regular gallery hours: 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesday through Friday, and 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday. Open by appointment only on Tuesdays. To schedule a visit, call 402-477-3305 or email hello@burkholderproject.com. For more details on current shows, visit www.burkholderproject.com.