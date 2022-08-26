 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Burkholder Project opens new exhibitions Friday

Detail of 'Garden Glory' by Patsy Smith

This detail of "Garden Glory" by Patsy Smith is part of the "In Full Bloom" exhibition in the Main Gallery at the Burkholder Project Sept. 2-30.

 COURTESY PHOTO

New art shows will open at a reception from 5-7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 2, at the Burkholder Project, 719 P St.

Heather Sticka will open her studio for guests to check out her tufting process on Friday during the reception.

Exhibitions on display Sept. 2-30 will include:

- "In Full Bloom" with art by Sammy Lynn, Patsy Smith and Judy Greff in the Main Gallery;

- Karen Krull Robart, guest artist in the Special Exhibition space;

- "Finding Vibrance in the Plains" series by Tammy Schuett in the Outback Gallery; and

- Patrick Gauthier's art in the Skylight Gallery.

The shows on display can be seen throughout September during regular gallery hours: 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesday through Friday, and 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday. Open by appointment only on Tuesdays. To schedule a visit, call 402-477-3305 or email hello@burkholderproject.com. For more details on current shows, visit www.burkholderproject.com.

