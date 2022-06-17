Build your next home

I’ve been reflecting quite a bit in the weeks since the Parade of Homes in early May. Did you go to the Parade? It’s incredible to see the variety of new homes – size, style, design, layouts, prices.

And, it reminds me that there is something for everyone when it comes to building or buying a new construction home. Each builder is as unique as the homes they build … yes, even the builders that build “cookie-cutter” homes bring value and uniqueness to the table.

I represent two builders. One company, Hunt-Clark Builders, Doug Hunt and Scott Clark, have been in the construction business for over 30 years. They build moderately priced homes and enjoy the process of construction. While they will build any design upon request, they tend to build homes on “spec,” anticipating that a buyer will come along.

The second company I work with is TrueNorth Custom Homes. Sam Swartz designs and builds custom homes. Sam loves to help make dream homes come to life. He builds a couple of homes on “spec” so that potential buyers can see the quality of his work. Most of what he and his professional team members do is unique or custom to each individual buyer.

Both of these companies share some common characteristics: They build quality homes and provide service to the buyers and agents who come to them.

I think it’s important to remember a few things:

1. There is a builder for most price ranges. There are some builders who have homes available in the low $300,000s.

2. There are 96 builder members of the Home Builders Association of Lincoln. Not all builders are members.

3. Each builder is unique. They serve different price ranges, have different processes for building, have different qualities of work and levels of finish, and often work in specific parts of town.

4. Depending on your choice of a pre-designed new home or a custom build, you may be working with this builder for as long as a year. Personality, working styles and communication all matter in this kind of relationship.

Those are a lot of things to sort through. You don’t have to go it alone. Hire a Realtor and let that person (me) help you find the right builder for you. Give me, Russ Meyer, Realtor, a call at 402-310-8262.

