Join artist Dori Minchow at Noyes Art Gallery, 119 S. Ninth St., on Saturday, March 25, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. to create a personal family heirloom.

“Whether for yourself, recovery or a grave of a loved one, the possibilities are endless,” Minchow says.

Class attendees will build a cross. Minchow will provide many pre-assembled crosses to choose from, along with all the materials you will need to design it: various stones, feathers, seashells and others. Feel free to bring your personal items.

Reservations must be made through the gallery by phone or in person. The $50 class fee includes the supplies listed above. To register and pay the fee, call the gallery at 402-475-1061.

While at the gallery, guests are encouraged to browse work by all the Noyes artists and sign up for one of the upcoming 30th anniversary workshops.

