CHERIE MINER
for the Neighborhood Extra
Join artist Dori Minchow at Noyes Art Gallery, 119 S. Ninth St., on Saturday, March 25, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. to create a personal family heirloom.
“Whether for yourself, recovery or a grave of a loved one, the possibilities are endless,” Minchow says.
Class attendees will build a cross. Minchow will provide many pre-assembled crosses to choose from, along with all the materials you will need to design it: various stones, feathers, seashells and others. Feel free to bring your personal items.
Reservations must be made through the gallery by phone or in person. The $50 class fee includes the supplies listed above. To register and pay the fee, call the gallery at 402-475-1061.
While at the gallery, guests are encouraged to browse work by all the Noyes artists and sign up for one of the upcoming 30th anniversary workshops. Celebrate art by making some of your own.
- Nebraska Book Co. in Lincoln shutting down; 114 to lose jobs
- In a van outside OU’s Lloyd Noble Center, Doc Sadler lives out another season in 45 years of coaching
- Amie Just: Tominaga family gets celebrity treatment in 'special' day at PBA
- How Nebraska's Derrick Walker got 'out of the dark place' and began playing his best basketball
- Top 2024 prospect Dylan Raiola visits Nebraska, takes in Husker hoops game
- Why Keisei Tominaga is walking on Senior Night — and a key factor in his potential return
- Lincoln man hit adult son in head with baseball bat during argument, police say
- Amie Just: Britt Prince is staying in the moment while decision about her future looms
- Two sisters, two teams, one hug: Sammy and Ani Leu’s unique state tournament experience
- Time to move? Position switches part of 'magic' for Nebraska coach Matt Rhule
- Lincoln fifth grader who brought gun to school won't be prosecuted, but parents could be, prosecutor says
- Zoning quirk paved way for proposed downtown Lincoln skyscraper
- Lincoln man, 32, charged with sexual assault of child
- Kinkaider continues to expand after finding 'a home in Lincoln'
- Cheerleader competes by herself at Nebraska state competition, but crowd doesn't let her feel alone
You can also view artist websites and follow the Noyes Facebook page and Instagram. Noyes offers interest-free layaway, curbside pickup, free delivery and installation, and one-time in-home consultation by taking artwork to a patron to view work in her/his personal space.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!