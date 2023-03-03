Coming off the pandemic with inflationary pressure and costs rising, business and industry are susceptible to market shifting, supply chains and an evolving economy. And the health care industry sits right in the middle of this volatility.

It’s enough to make any CEO ask questions about the future of his business.

Enter Russ Gronewold, chief executive officer of Bryan Health, posing five questions that are keeping him awake at night to his audience last Monday at the Lincoln Executive Club’s weekly luncheon in downtown Lincoln at the Graduate Hotel.

One of his queries was directed toward defining Bryan Hospital’s competition in health care in 2023. He said it’s not what you think.

“How do all the new entrants into health care change us? People say, ‘who’s your competition, St. Elizabeth (CHI)?’” said Gronewold, who is in his third year as CEO at Bryan. “I’ll tell you who our competition is. It’s CVS, Amazon, Walmart and United Healthcare. These are the folks that are in big time.”

Gronewold pointed out that three big deals in the health care industry have been announced recently, reflecting how the four corporations are changing the landscape.

“These folks are buying up clinics and home health agencies – things that used to be in our domain, and man, are they paying money,” Gronewold said before describing the large purchase by CVS Pharmacy. “They bought 169 clinics from Oak Street Health for $10.6 billion. I wouldn’t have paid $1 billion! I wouldn’t have paid $100 million. And that’s the kind of money involved in competing against these bug guys. We can’t keep up with that. What is that going to do to change the face of health care?”

Gronewold came to Bryan Health about 10 years ago when he took over as CFO for the hospital. Prior to that, he worked for Alegent Health in Omaha as a business development executive. His experience in the health care industry has given him a unique perspective.

“I believe health care is at an inflection point all across the country. I sit on the board of the American Hospital Association and run the Regional Policy Board for what is known as Region 6, which includes seven states (North Dakota, South Dakota, Nebraska, Kansas, Minnesota, Iowa and Missouri),” Gronewold shared. “I get to hear from all of these folks all the time about what’s going on across the nation. What’s going on in Lincoln and what’s going on with Nebraska is very similar to what’s going on across the nation.”

Gronewold’s four remaining questions about the future of health care that vex him include these: With a changing and evolving workforce that will involve artificial intelligence and virtual care, how much are patients willing to tolerate? How do we change the demand for services as the clientele ages? Will the pharmacies moving forward help us or sink us? And finally, how do we handle the headlines of misinformation in health care that completely mislead the public about medical studies that have been conducted?

According to Gronewold, Bryan Health is growing and evolving with the ever-changing health care industry.

“Bryan Health is a little bit different organization than what we have been over the years,” he said. “We have the two campuses in Lincoln, which we call the Bryan Medical Center, and there’s the hospital in Crete, and the hospital in Central City that has been modernized.”

Gronewold also pointed out the acquisition of the hospital in Grand Island, and most recently the acquisition in January of 2022 of the Regional Medical Center in Kearney. But as the footprint grows for Bryan, Gronewold believes that’s not the recognition of note.

“Our mission is to provide really, really good health care, and I’m proud that our quality scores under the direction of Dr. John Trapp, a pulmonologist, have just gone through the roof,” Gronewold beamed. “Bryan Medical Center has a CMS (Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services) five-star hospital rating and is the only large hospital in the state with that rating for CMS. And, our mortality numbers are some of the lowest in the nation.”

The author, Tim Brusnahan, is president and program chair for Lincoln Executive Club and employed by Marco.