Mark Brohman of Lincoln has joined the Chadron State College (CSC) Foundation Board of Directors.

Brohman has been a Trustee for CSC for over a dozen years. He received the Distinguished Alumni Award in October 2022 and was named to the board for 2023. He received the Distinguished Young Alumni Award early in his career.

Brohman graduated from CSC in 1985 with a degree in Biology, Chemistry and Mathematics. He continued his education at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, earning a Juris Doctorate law degree in 1990 and Master’s degree in Forestry, Fisheries and Wildlife in 1991.

After graduation, he worked as a wetlands biologist for the Nebraska Department of Transportation, then at the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission as an environmental analyst supervisor, then as a lobbyist and government affairs coordinator.

He was executive director for the Nebraska Environmental Trust for 15 years before becoming executive director of the Wachiska Audubon Society in Lincoln in November 2021. Wachiska covers 17 counties in southeast Nebraska, owning nine prairies and holding 23 conservation easements on prairies.

Brohman and his wife, Anessa, live in Lincoln. She works for Lincoln Public Schools. Their daughter, Miranda, is working on her Master’s degree in Marine Biology and Ecology at NOVA Southeastern University in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.