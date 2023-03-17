The TADA Theatre, 701 P St., begins its 2023 Showcase Stage Series with Broadway’s Best Cabaret on Friday and Saturday, March 24-25.

Sit back and relax with a glass of wine at your table and enjoy some of Broadway’s greatest hits sung by some of TADA’s finest vocalists.

The Showcase Stage is the second performance space inside the TADA Theatre and plays host to a wide array of productions -- cabarets, workshops, master classes, stand-up comedy, play readings, special events and receptions. With table seating and an art gallery wall, this unique performance space allows for productions in an intimate setting.

Showcase Stage productions and events are added throughout the year.

Seating is limited and reservations are encouraged at www.tadatheatre.info.