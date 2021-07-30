Brittany Cooper named Nebraskans for Peace state coordinator

After 28 years, Tim Rinne, the state coordinator of Nebraskans for Peace, has decided to retire. Rinne used his grassroots organizing and political skills to make Nebraskans for Peace the organization it is today. After a lengthy search, the Nebraskans for Peace board has hired Brittany Cooper as the new state coordinator.

Cooper has been a dedicated Nebraskans for Peace staff member for over 12 years. She has filled the role of office manager during her tenure at the organization. She has assisted in fundraising efforts, coordinating events, helping NFP navigate the COVID-19 crisis, and worked closely with the NFP board of directors to fulfill NFP priorities.

She was recently voted in as Chair of the Nebraska Sierra Club and has connections with various other grassroots, nonprofit organizations across the state. Her passions lie in her environmental work and actions to support civil rights.

Cooper has been married to husband Seth for eight years. They have a 4-year-old daughter, Coraline. Brittany enjoys time with her family, gardening and traveling.

At 51 years, Nebraskans for Peace is the oldest statewide peace and justice organization in the United States. Building upon the long tradition of peacemaking in Nebraska, NFP has continually advocated for dialogue and peaceful resolution of conflicts, while steadfastly promoting the rights of all people throughout its decades-long history.

