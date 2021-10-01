British car show Sunday to remember club founder Danielson

Restoring vintage cars was Jim Danielson’s way of saving a bit of history.
“It’s a contribution to society by preserving something that people haven’t seen or have forgotten about,” the owner of more than two dozen British cars said in a Lincoln Journal Star interview in 2018.
Tragically, the 83-year-old Lincoln resident died at the wheel several weeks ago. He was en route home from an all-British car show in Vermont when he was killed in a three-car crash on Interstate 80 near Iowa City, Iowa. The Iowa State Patrol said Danielson was driving a 1969 MG convertible westbound on Sept. 15 when the accident occurred. A passenger in the Danielson car, Rose Hitz, 82, of Lincoln, was hospitalized for treatment of injuries sustained in the crash and was later released.
On Sunday, the local Flatwater All-British Car Club – which Danielson founded in 1988 – will pay tribute to the prominent car collector when it hosts its annual show from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the Park One Building parking lot, South 70th Street and Normal Boulevard. Club spokesman Brad Swiggart said the show’s theme will be “The Show Must Go On: a Tribute to Jim.”
Danielson was a long-time employee in a variety of positions at NET, Nebraska’s public broadcasting service, retiring in 2003. He started racing his vintage vehicles in the 1980s.
“Sometimes I see one go by and sort of wish I had it back,” Danielson said in the 2018 interview, reflecting on the vintage cars he had restored and sold. Over the years, Danielson owned about two dozen British sports cars. His 1973 MGB-GT was one of his favorites, preferring the MG for its dependability.
Free sign-up, admission
“Owners of all British cars and Volkswagens are welcome to register free of charge beginning at 10 a.m.,” said Swiggart, a club member since 2003 and its representative on the national board. The show will be open to the public free of charge from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
A hot dog lunch will be served beginning at noon; a free-will offering will be received for lunch, with all proceeds going to provide Christmas gifts for needy families in Lincoln.
Organizers hope to register 60 cars, said Swiggart, who plans to show his Heinz 57 Wolseley.
The more than 100 members of the Nebraska-based Flatwater club share a common interest in preserving and enjoying British automobiles.