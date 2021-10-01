British car show Sunday to remember club founder Danielson

Restoring vintage cars was Jim Danielson’s way of saving a bit of history.

“It’s a contribution to society by preserving something that people haven’t seen or have forgotten about,” the owner of more than two dozen British cars said in a Lincoln Journal Star interview in 2018.

Tragically, the 83-year-old Lincoln resident died at the wheel several weeks ago. He was en route home from an all-British car show in Vermont when he was killed in a three-car crash on Interstate 80 near Iowa City, Iowa. The Iowa State Patrol said Danielson was driving a 1969 MG convertible westbound on Sept. 15 when the accident occurred. A passenger in the Danielson car, Rose Hitz, 82, of Lincoln, was hospitalized for treatment of injuries sustained in the crash and was later released.

On Sunday, the local Flatwater All-British Car Club – which Danielson founded in 1988 – will pay tribute to the prominent car collector when it hosts its annual show from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the Park One Building parking lot, South 70th Street and Normal Boulevard. Club spokesman Brad Swiggart said the show’s theme will be “The Show Must Go On: a Tribute to Jim.”