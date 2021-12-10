 Skip to main content
BRIDGE CLUB RESULTS
Results for Nov. 29-Dec. 3:

Monday morning Stratified Open Pairs:

3 tables

1/2/3 (tie) Kris Scheer and Bruce Burns

1/2/3 (tie) Gary Raymond and Walt Case

1/2/3 (tie) Bill Woito and Al Reiners

Tuesday morning 0-299 Teaching Game:

5 tables

1/2 (tie) Don Dunn and Alan Slattery

1/2 (tie) Linda Kruse and Tom Martin

3. Mike Hans and Mark Jones

4/5/6 (tie) Carol Johnstone-Hornig and Irene Thomassen

4/5/6 (tie) Jeanne Stokebrand and Wendy Horacek

4/5/6 (tie) Mark Knell and Craig Jones

Friday morning Club Championship Stratified 0-1,000 Pairs:

4 tables

1. Barbara Campbell and Marilyn Hoskins

2. Sharon Hockemeier and Linda Kruse

3. Harvey Hornig and Carol Johnstone-Hornig

4. Irene Thomassen and Mark Knell

Schedule for Dec. 13-17:

Monday: Unit Tournament Stratified Open Pairs, 11:30 a.m.

Monday: Lessons, 6:30 p.m.

Tuesday: 0-299 Teaching Game, 10 a.m., with Lesson at 9:30 a.m.

Wednesday: Stratified Open Pairs, 6:30 p.m.

Thursday: Stratified Open Pairs, 10 a.m.

Friday: Stratified 0-1,000 Pairs, 10 a.m.

Lincoln Duplicate Bridge Club

237 S. 70th St., Suite 205

402-429-5711

