BRIDGE CLUB RESULTS

Results for Nov. 29-Dec. 3:
Monday morning Stratified Open Pairs:
3 tables
1/2/3 (tie) Kris Scheer and Bruce Burns
1/2/3 (tie) Gary Raymond and Walt Case
1/2/3 (tie) Bill Woito and Al Reiners
Tuesday morning 0-299 Teaching Game:
5 tables
1/2 (tie) Don Dunn and Alan Slattery
1/2 (tie) Linda Kruse and Tom Martin
3. Mike Hans and Mark Jones
4/5/6 (tie) Carol Johnstone-Hornig and Irene Thomassen
4/5/6 (tie) Jeanne Stokebrand and Wendy Horacek
4/5/6 (tie) Mark Knell and Craig Jones
Friday morning Club Championship Stratified 0-1,000 Pairs:
4 tables
1. Barbara Campbell and Marilyn Hoskins
2. Sharon Hockemeier and Linda Kruse
3. Harvey Hornig and Carol Johnstone-Hornig
4. Irene Thomassen and Mark Knell
Schedule for Dec. 13-17:
Monday: Unit Tournament Stratified Open Pairs, 11:30 a.m.
Monday: Lessons, 6:30 p.m.
Tuesday: 0-299 Teaching Game, 10 a.m., with Lesson at 9:30 a.m.
Wednesday: Stratified Open Pairs, 6:30 p.m.
Thursday: Stratified Open Pairs, 10 a.m.
Friday: Stratified 0-1,000 Pairs, 10 a.m.
Lincoln Duplicate Bridge Club
237 S. 70th St., Suite 205
402-429-5711