Lincoln Duplicate Bridge Club
237 S. 70th St., Suite 205
Results for Oct. 14-17:
Monday morning Club Championship Stratified Open Pairs:
7 tables
1. Gary Raymond and Walt Case
2. Bill Smith and Jan Loftin
3. Bruce Burns and Bob Reid
4. Alex Currie and Steve Schroeder
5. Jim Skulstad and Virgil Stetz
6. Keith Bartels and Mary Bartels
7. Mary Pat Miller and Chuck Hoster
8. Rose Frerichs and Mary Doyle
Tuesday morning Unit Tournament Stratified 0 - 750 Pairs:
6 tables
1. Craig Frerichs and Rose Frerichs
2/3/4 (tie) Tom Martin and Linda Kruse
2/3/4 (tie) Connie Hall and Jody Weigel
2/3/4 (tie) Craig Horn and Mike Hans
Tuesday evening Team Game:
4 tables
1. Kris Scheer, Marilyn Hoskins, Mary Bartels, and Keith Bartels
Wednesday evening Club Appreciation Stratified Open Pairs:
3 tables
1. Sharon Lindgren and Mary Doyle
2. Juanita Washburn and Tricia Wittmaack
Thursday morning Club Appreciation Stratified Open Pairs:
7 tables
North/South:
1. Jeanne Stokebrand and Craig Frerichs
2. Pat Sim and Barb Woito
3. Lynn Stone and Bruce Burns
4. Mary Doyle and Sharon Lindgren
East/West:
1/2 (tie) Bob Reid and Kris Scheer
1/2 (tie) Virgil Stetz and Jim Skulstad
3. Tricia Wittmaack and Juanita Washburn
4. Sharon Hockemeier and Connie Barksdale
Schedule for Oct. 28-Nov. 1:
Monday: Stratified Open Pairs, 11:30 a.m.
Monday: Lessons, 6:30 p.m.
Tuesday: Stratified 0 – 750 Pairs, 11:30 a.m.
Tuesday: Handicap Open Pairs, 6:30 p.m.
Wednesday: Club Championship Stratified Open Pairs, 6:30 p.m.
Thursday: Stratified Open Pairs, 10 a.m.
Thursday: Club Appreciation Non-Life Master Pairs, 6:30 p.m.
Friday: NLM Pairs Teaching Game, 10 a.m., with lesson at 9:30 a.m.