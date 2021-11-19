 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
BRIDGE CLUB RESULTS (NOV. 8-12, 2021)
0 Comments

BRIDGE CLUB RESULTS (NOV. 8-12, 2021)

  • 0

Monday morning Stratified Open Pairs:

3 tables

1. Virgil Stetz and Gary Hamilton

2. Mary Bartels and Keith Bartels

3/4 (tie) Patty Scudder and Sherry Zehr

3/4 (tie) Alex Currie and Steve Schroeder

Tuesday morning Unit Tournament 0-299 Teaching Game:

4 tables

1. Wendy Horacek and Jeanne Stokebrand

2. Tom Martin and Linda Kruse

3. Craig Horn and Mark Knell

4. Mark Jones and Mike Hans

Thursday morning Club Championship Stratified Open Pairs:

4 tables

1. Walt Case and Gary Raymond

2/3 (tie) Bill Smith and Jan Loftin

2/3 (tie) Gary Hamilton and Juanita Washburn

4. Linda Kruse and Barbara Campbell

5. Marilyn Hoskins and Patty Scudder

Friday morning 0-1,000 Stratified Pairs:

6 tables

1. Lynn Stone and Alex Currie

2. Jeanne Stokebrand and Sharon Lindgren

3. Barbara Campbell and Marilyn Hoskins

4. Irene Thomassen and Mark Knell

5. Wendy Horacek and Jackie Curtis

Schedule for week of Nov. 22-26:

Monday: Stratified Open Pairs, 11:30 a.m.

Monday: Lessons, 6:30 p.m.

Tuesday: 0-299 Teaching Game, 10 a.m., with Lesson at 9:30

Wednesday: Stratified Open Pairs, 6:30 p.m.

Thursday: Club Closed – Happy Thanksgiving!

Friday: Club Closed – Go Big Red!

Lincoln Duplicate Bridge Club

237 S. 70th St., Suite 205

402-429-5711

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News