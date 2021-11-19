BRIDGE CLUB RESULTS (NOV. 8-12, 2021)

Monday morning Stratified Open Pairs:
3 tables
1. Virgil Stetz and Gary Hamilton
2. Mary Bartels and Keith Bartels
3/4 (tie) Patty Scudder and Sherry Zehr
3/4 (tie) Alex Currie and Steve Schroeder
Tuesday morning Unit Tournament 0-299 Teaching Game:
4 tables
1. Wendy Horacek and Jeanne Stokebrand
2. Tom Martin and Linda Kruse
3. Craig Horn and Mark Knell
4. Mark Jones and Mike Hans
Thursday morning Club Championship Stratified Open Pairs:
4 tables
1. Walt Case and Gary Raymond
2/3 (tie) Bill Smith and Jan Loftin
2/3 (tie) Gary Hamilton and Juanita Washburn
4. Linda Kruse and Barbara Campbell
5. Marilyn Hoskins and Patty Scudder
Friday morning 0-1,000 Stratified Pairs:
6 tables
1. Lynn Stone and Alex Currie
2. Jeanne Stokebrand and Sharon Lindgren
3. Barbara Campbell and Marilyn Hoskins
4. Irene Thomassen and Mark Knell
5. Wendy Horacek and Jackie Curtis
Schedule for week of Nov. 22-26:
Monday: Stratified Open Pairs, 11:30 a.m.
Monday: Lessons, 6:30 p.m.
Tuesday: 0-299 Teaching Game, 10 a.m., with Lesson at 9:30
Wednesday: Stratified Open Pairs, 6:30 p.m.
Thursday: Club Closed – Happy Thanksgiving!
Friday: Club Closed – Go Big Red!
Lincoln Duplicate Bridge Club
237 S. 70th St., Suite 205
402-429-5711